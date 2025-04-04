I have recently been having real issues with the new Sky box (changed from old black My Sky late December 2024). Basically the replay function completely freezes up when using FF through a recording (e.g. zipping through half time of a rugby game). Sometimes I have been able to get to the Hub to do an Android restart, but have also had to "hard reset" a number of times to get past it. A couple of times when this has happened there were recordings going on, which of course are affected by the restart, so I end up missing other shows (or games) that

I connected to Sky via the online chat the other night, and went through a very unsatisfactory "have you tried switching it off and back on again" sequence, before being dropped off without getting a satisfactory answer.

Last night I tried the phone help line, and once I got through and explained the issue I was told "there is a known issue with the recording function of the new Sky box, and there is no estimate from the engineers on when this might be resolved".

Just wondering how common this issue is out there? Anyone else experiencing the same problem?