ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxWatching live (or delayed but live telecast is still in progress) games vs recorded content on Sky Sports Now
#319372 18-Apr-2025 16:12
I am interested in whether Live or near-live content as per the subject places any extra bandwidth requirements on the internet feed (Fibre 300/100 in my case) to the home?

 

The reason I ask is that on my Samsung (Tizen) TV using the Tizen version of SSN, in recent months the app stops playing when watching live or near-live, but this never happens watching on-demand replays.  My TV was connected via WIFI (ethernet is not an option) to an SSID covering all bands.  The WIFI hardware on the TV is WIFI4 only, the router is WIFI6.  The problem does not occur when using other apps such as Netflix - but that is recorded content only.  It also does not happen with the TVNZ app watching the news near-live, but that is a different app.

So I am simply curious as to whether hardware throughput constraints may be affecting the SSN app when watching live or near-live content.  Its a long shot that anyone here would know but worth a try.

 

Edited to correct spelling errors




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

  #3365401 18-Apr-2025 16:20
Possibly. But I think it’s on SSN end as my ATV4k also stops playing live content fairly regularly. Have to drop back out to the TV Guide and start the broadcast again from live. It’s annoying but I haven’t bother to report as, well Sky. They won’t acknowledge an issue on their end. 

