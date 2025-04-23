Hi there, new to this forum (but old in years) and have this Oyster S7 satellite TV receiver (German by ten-haast) and has stopped receiving signal and suspect related to optus being replaced by KoreaSat6

I found the info on the new TP's being used and have configured them but have this situation where the signal level fluctuates every second or so and won't lock on with FEC an QPSK turning on and off. Is like too much noise or just not in sync or?

Sorry I don't know much about this stuff and the manufacturer does not want to know as no longer supported. Couple of pics enclosed....

Any ideas?

Cheers