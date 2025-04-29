Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
fishandchips

#319479 29-Apr-2025 11:20
Hello All,

 

Does anyone know if you can increase the font size on the new white sky boxes? My wife is having a hard time reading the tiny font.

 

Thanks in advance.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3368556 29-Apr-2025 11:38
It's a Google TV, so you should be able to go to Settings | Accessibility and change there?

 

This is from my Google Streamer:

 




fishandchips

  #3368605 29-Apr-2025 11:54
Great. Thank you, I will give it a try tonight.

