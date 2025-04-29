Hello All,
Does anyone know if you can increase the font size on the new white sky boxes? My wife is having a hard time reading the tiny font.
Thanks in advance.
It's a Google TV, so you should be able to go to Settings | Accessibility and change there?
This is from my Google Streamer:
Great. Thank you, I will give it a try tonight.