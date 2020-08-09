quickymart

One phone I'm eyeing for a future purchase is a Samsung Galaxy S10. I saw one in a shop today and it looks nice. However it doesn't have an FM radio by default (a feature I use daily).

Some searching reveals that some S10's have it available and some don't, using an app called NextRadio (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nextradioapp.nextradio&hl=en).

Can anyone with an S10 please confirm if this works or not in New Zealand? It seems to work for some regional variants of this phone - but not all...and if I was to get one, I would purchase it here.

Thanks in advance :)