Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsSamsung Galaxy S10 FM radio
quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#273192 9-Aug-2020 23:29
Send private message

One phone I'm eyeing for a future purchase is a Samsung Galaxy S10. I saw one in a shop today and it looks nice. However it doesn't have an FM radio by default (a feature I use daily).

 

Some searching reveals that some S10's have it available and some don't, using an app called NextRadio (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nextradioapp.nextradio&hl=en).

 

Can anyone with an S10 please confirm if this works or not in New Zealand? It seems to work for some regional variants of this phone - but not all...and if I was to get one, I would purchase it here.

 

Thanks in advance :)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
jonathan18
7100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2537539 10-Aug-2020 06:09
Send private message

That app is not available in the NZ Google Play Store, and an APK I tried stated it wasn't compatible with my phone.

Do you have any specific evidence that the S10s sold in NZ have an FM radio chip?

I had expected to really miss having a built-in radio on my phone when I moved to my previous phone 2-3 years back, but it really has been fine. Depending on the bitrate of the steam of course, internet radio doesn't chew up much data.

Further, in the era of podcasts and offline Spotify it's easy to have more content than you can listen to right on your phone and without using mobile data. I get that is originally a significant charge in listening habits, but there are such advantages too. Personally I don't miss linear radio given I can select exactly what I want and listen to my podcasts at 2x speed, have no or minimal ads, skip boring bits... Win-win.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2537546 10-Aug-2020 07:20
Send private message

I have no confirmation, sadly...just what I've found online. I'd settle for streaming but I travel to a few places where there's minimal cell coverage, certainly not enough to stream - yet FM works fine.

 

This is the page I got my information from:

 

https://www.slashdigit.com/how-to-enable-fm-radio-on-samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus/

 

 

jonathan18
7100 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2537562 10-Aug-2020 07:56
Send private message

Is there specific content you'd not be able to do without if you relied on downloaded content in those areas without data coverage?

It's just I think it's a problem with many possible solutions or substitutions so to decide on a phone in 2020 based on whether it has a radio is going to be unnecessarily restrictive, and this is only going to get trickier and trickier as fewer phones will feature this.



quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2538291 10-Aug-2020 21:22
Send private message

Not really, but in some places I've been (as well as when roaming) it's nice to have the radio there to pick up local stations. I guess I'm so used to it now; every phone I've ever had - barring a couple of very early model Nokias - have all had an FM radio, and it's something I would seriously look at for my next phone.

mentalinc
2915 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2538349 11-Aug-2020 07:47
Send private message

My understanding is that NZ phones from Samsung use the exynos chips which don't have FM radio, but the USA phones use qualcomm (snapdragon) chip which do have FM radio.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

rogercruse
644 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2538358 11-Aug-2020 08:11
Send private message

Why don't you just purchase a small FM radio?

 

 

quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2538834 11-Aug-2020 20:16
Send private message

rogercruse:

 

Why don't you just purchase a small FM radio?

 

 

I hear what you're saying, but then I may as well purchase a camera, and a compass, and carry those things around with my phone...which kinda defeats the purpose of what I'm trying to do, really (have it all on one device).



quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3177911 5-Jan-2024 07:56
Send private message

rogercruse:

 

Why don't you just purchase a small FM radio?

 

 

Thread bump. I think push is coming to shove for me. Hardly any of the new phones have an FM radio these days (something I still use quite a bit) so after years of having one built into my phone, I may have to bite the bullet and pick up something like this: https://www.mobilefun.co.nz/sony-ericsson-mw600-stereo-bluetooth-headset-22693 then look around at what phones are available as eventually I'll probably want one with 5G, and none of the 5G Samsung ones I can find (that aren't enormous) have an FM radio built in, if at all.

 

I was looking at the S10E but the FM radio implementation seems to be very hit-and-miss, also no 5G.

 

Pain in the neck but that's what we're coming to, the times they are a-changing.

Oblivian
7017 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3177979 5-Jan-2024 13:42
Send private message

It was a pleasant surprise to me when my oppo find x3 which had a headphone port and no mention of radio still come with one pre installed. (Also 5G)

Unfortunately newer have once again dropped them.
Pick up an old nokia dumb for in the pocket? Week+ battery. Use to have one on the wall at work for radio.

Qazzy03
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3178043 5-Jan-2024 14:35
Send private message

S2 degrees s10e bought here.
No FM radio function on mine, tried a few different fm apps and no enjoy.

Samsung are going like Apple and removing more and more features. The micro SD slot has gone since the s21.

quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3178076 5-Jan-2024 18:05
Send private message

https://www.gsmarena.com/sony_xperia_10_iii-10698.php 

 

I did look at one of these as a possible alternative, however it's missing a few Samsung-like features that I use frequently so was a bit hesitant.

quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3178077 5-Jan-2024 18:06
Send private message

Qazzy03: S2 degrees s10e bought here.
No FM radio function on mine, tried a few different fm apps and no enjoy.

 

Apparently it's region-dependent - I understand the US variant (ending in U) has it available but all the other ones don't. I daresay the one you got from 2degrees would not have been the US one.

Jase2985
12666 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178177 5-Jan-2024 20:22
Send private message

surely can you just stream it these days? 

quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3178179 5-Jan-2024 20:28
Send private message

Oblivian: It was a pleasant surprise to me when my oppo find x3 which had a headphone port and no mention of radio still come with one pre installed. (Also 5G)

Unfortunately newer have once again dropped them.
Pick up an old nokia dumb for in the pocket? Week+ battery. Use to have one on the wall at work for radio.

 

Interesting as this says no FM radio: https://www.gsmarena.com/oppo_find_x3-10786.php

 

That screen is a little too big for my liking as well.

 

If anyone has found the Sony Ericsson device I listed above (or alternatively, this: https://www.mobilefun.co.uk/sony-ericsson-stereo-radio-portable-handsfree-hpm-80-bulk-10740) please let me know. They seem to be rarer than hen's teeth online!

quickymart

11953 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3178181 5-Jan-2024 20:29
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

surely can you just stream it these days? 

 

 

Yes, but as per above I can often be in places with poor/no mobile signal and good FM signal.

 

Anyway this is the reason for my question asking about getting a small portable digital FM radio to carry around, like the two examples I listed up the page.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 