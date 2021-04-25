I currently have a Samsung Note 5 (purchased October 2015) and looking to buy a new phone.

I don't want another Note, I never used the pen as much as I thought I would.

I can get $100 from Samsung if I trade in the phone for a new Samsung Phone and is a consideration.

My budget is $500 to $800.

Important items are:

Large screen (naturally a good resolution screen, but doesn't have to be the very best) for watching Netflix on the ferry going to work.

Fast processor

Fast Charging

Newish phone e.g introduced in 2021.

Android 11 (I see a lot are Android 10) but it would be nice to get a couple of future versions

5G (I am on a company plan with Vodafone but it is 4G, but I assume all phones will be 5G capable soon).

Decent camera (doesn't have to be the very best).

Not Huawei (my wife has a budget Huawei and there is nothing wrong with it, but Trump made me nervous).

I not that bothered about a large storage card. I can get all I want onto the Note 5 32GB storage. So say 128GB will be more than ample.

or a battery that lasts more than one day

or a phone jack (I use bluetooth).

Does anyone have a go-to site for mobile phone reviews. I am a bit wary of overseas ones as I am never sure whether the phone specs are the same as in NZ.