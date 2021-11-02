Technofreak

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMobile handsetsLanguage Settings and Date Formats
#290306 2-Nov-2021 11:42
In the last week or so Here Maps (Here WeGo) released a major update to their app. One of the new features is the ability to show the dates and times of road construction works. Previously you could see where the work was taking place but now you can also access the start date and time as well as the expected completion dates/times.

 

On my Galaxy Tab S6 the dates were being shown in the back to front US format. I checked all the settings and could find nothing obvious that would make the date to be displayed in this manner. One thing I did notice was my Sony Xperia running Sailfish OS was giving the correct date format.

 

I gave feedback to Here WeGo and they came back asking that I compare the date and language formats between the devices. The only difference I could see was the Samsung had English NZ set whereas the Sony had English UK (Sailfish only offers two choices UK or US)

 

I set the Samsung Tab S6 to English UK and hey presto the date format in Here WeGo was now correct. I did a bit more playing around and discovered that I could have NZ as the default language but so long as UK was selected as an option the date format would be correct.

 

     

  1. I don't know how many on here use Here WeGo but I'd be interested to know if this problem manifests itself with other OS's and or other variants of Android. I'm guessing there are other apps that may be affected in the same way as Here WeGo.
  2. Is this a general problem where choosing English NZ also gives the US date format by default? 

 

Interested to know other peoples experiences.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

  #2806366 2-Nov-2021 19:37
Bumping in the hope someone has any info.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

