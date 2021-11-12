I'm currently looking at mobile phones. PBTech at least seems to have the same model with marginally different SKUs, e.g.:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM7332501/Samsung-Galaxy-A32-2021-4G-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-6GB "MPN: SM-A325F Blue SP" and

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHSAM233201/Samsung-Galaxy-A32-2021-4G-Dual-SIM-Smartphone-6GB "SM-A325F Blue 2D".

As far as I can tell, only the SKU suffix is different and from context I'm picking it depends on the supplier/source of the product

-VF = vodafone

-2D = 2degress

-SP = Spark

Some are "-SM". Is this Samsung or am I missing someone obvious?

And (for 4G at least) any practical difference between suppliers? They all have the full list of compatible networks. I think for 5G you need to match phone to network? Not every specific models/colour is available with every suffix.