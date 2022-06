I am getting two or three a day, from ( supposedly ) NZ Mobiles, Skype NZ, Australia and UK, a different number every time so there is zero chance to block it. They dont leave messages.

The one for the UK that I answered was for "an amazing opportunity in digital currency"

The last two I have answered ( NZ Mobiles ) I have answered with Fraud detection and they hang up.

It is getting really annoying, oh and the two that I have spoken to knew my name.

So my guess is that a website has been compromised that has my name and mobile.

John