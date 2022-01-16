I imagine some members may recommend iPhones, which are generally easier for non-tech people to use.

The other option, as opposed to buying a 'seniors' phone' could well be using any decent enough Android phone (cheap/slow phones are just frustrating to use which can create more confusion), but running a launcher specifically providing a simplified interface; the one I used to recommend (Wiser) doesn't seem to be around anymore, but there is a wide range of apps available as covered on sites like:

Also discussed on earlier threads, eg this one - in which I also link to even earlier ones: