Mobile handsets Phone for the in law

#293356 16-Jan-2022 11:20
Looking for a new phone for my FIL - issues are he cant be arsed learning how to swipe etc and his sight isnt the best.

 

Any recommendations ? 

 

Found this , anything similar in the NZ market ?

 

https://www.lively.com/phones/jitterbug-smart3/

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

  #2851475 16-Jan-2022 15:18
I imagine some members may recommend iPhones, which are generally easier for non-tech people to use.

 

The other option, as opposed to buying a 'seniors' phone' could well be using any decent enough Android phone (cheap/slow phones are just frustrating to use which can create more confusion), but running a launcher specifically providing a simplified interface; the one I used to recommend (Wiser) doesn't seem to be around anymore, but there is a wide range of apps available as covered on sites like:

 

Also discussed on earlier threads, eg this one - in which I also link to even earlier ones: 

 

 

  #2851979 17-Jan-2022 10:07
Something like the samsung A22 or 32 and pop it in easy mode.




