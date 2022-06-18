My current mobile is just not working properly (can't hear anything if someone rings me, which is a big issue!); I could reset it and play with it, but TBH, I've had a number of issues with the darn thing, and I've just had enough.

I'm wondering about replacing with either the Oppo A54 or A74; but would be interested to hear from anyone who's actually got one to see if they actually work or not...

And by "Work" I mean SMS works; VoLTE works, 4G data, etc, etc. I don't need anything too fancy like WiFi calling, as generally I'm in good signal areas.

Thanks!