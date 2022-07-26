I have a couple of questions about mobile phones.

For the last two years my Dad has been using a Vodafone Smart V8 and was having problems with charging at home but no problems charging in his car. I told him to go to Vodafone and ask for a new USB cable.

He was told that it wasn't charging anymore due to the connection in the phone and it would have to be sent away for repair costing $200.00

He came back with a new phone - Samsung A13.

When I last visited him, I took my Vodafone Smart V8 charger to test on his old phone and it worked. Nothing wrong with charging his V8 phone.

I gave him his birthday present which was a 10-card wallet for the Samsung A13. He unwrapped it and I put his new phone in the wallet and he took out his 10 cards from the Vodafone wallet and put them in the Samsung wallet.

He had just received his AA card in the mail and asked me to help him with the AA app on his phone. While doing this I noticed a couple of tiny scratches showing up on the glass and within 30 minutes the glass screen was chipped in a couple of places.

I did a little research online to see if anyone else was having this problem and the only thing I could find was that Samsung USA were replacing the glass screens for $50.

We are not sure what to do? I will see him tomorrow and take a photo of the chipped screen.