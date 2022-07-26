Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RAE1

#298906 26-Jul-2022 16:00
I have a couple of questions about mobile phones. 

 

For the last two years my Dad has been using a Vodafone Smart V8 and was having problems with charging at home but no problems charging in his car.  I told him to go to Vodafone and ask for a new USB cable.

 

He was told that it wasn't charging anymore due to the connection in the phone and it would have to be sent away for repair costing $200.00

 

He came back with a new phone - Samsung A13.  

 

When I last visited him, I took my Vodafone Smart V8 charger to test on his old phone and it worked.  Nothing wrong with charging his V8 phone.

 

I gave him his birthday present which was a 10-card wallet for the Samsung A13.  He unwrapped it and I put his new phone in the wallet and he took out his 10 cards from the Vodafone wallet and put them in the Samsung wallet.

 

He had just received his AA card in the mail and asked me to help him with the AA app on his phone.  While doing this I noticed a couple of tiny scratches showing up on the glass and within 30 minutes the glass screen was chipped in a couple of places.

 

I did a little research online to see if anyone else was having this problem and the only thing I could find was that Samsung USA were replacing the glass screens for $50.

 

We are not sure what to do?  I will see him tomorrow and take a photo of the chipped screen.

Linux
  #2946585 26-Jul-2022 16:14
Is the case a genuine Samsung?

RAE1

  #2946588 26-Jul-2022 16:29
It's custom made for Samsung Galaxy A13 - fits perfectly.

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/cases-covers/samsung/listing/3679386560 

Linux
  #2946600 26-Jul-2022 16:54
So it is not a genuine Samsung case which can void the warranty



RAE1

  #2946602 26-Jul-2022 16:59
Where can I read about this warranty void?  We have always used wallets from Trade Me to protect our phones?

Linux
  #2946603 26-Jul-2022 17:01
Under the warranty terms for the handset

Bung
  #2946659 26-Jul-2022 17:31
Linux: So it is not a genuine Samsung case which can void the warranty


That's a very lawyerish excuse. Unless the cover is made of sandpaper why should a Gorilla glass screen get scratches.

Is the screen covered by a plastic film that should have been removed?

Linux
  #2946666 26-Jul-2022 17:41
Bung:
Linux: So it is not a genuine Samsung case which can void the warranty


That's a very lawyerish excuse. Unless the cover is made of sandpaper why should a Gorilla glass screen get scratches.

Is the screen covered by a plastic film that should have been removed?


Read the warranty terms and conditions for just about any product and using 3rd party accessories



freitasm
  #2946669 26-Jul-2022 17:46
Bung:

 

Linux: So it is not a genuine Samsung case which can void the warranty

 



That's a very lawyerish excuse. Unless the cover is made of sandpaper why should a Gorilla glass screen get scratches.

Is the screen covered by a plastic film that should have been removed?

 

 

I agree here. If we are talking Gorilla glass then I wouldn't expect that kind of cover to cause scratches or chips.




Linux
  #2946686 26-Jul-2022 18:41
You would hope not but they will ask what accessories were used on the phone

