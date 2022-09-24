Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsPossible to switch sim card from Doro flip phone to Huawei smart?
geekIT

1739 posts

Uber Geek


#300639 24-Sep-2022 09:55
Send private message quote this post

My wife has an old and very simple Doro 631 flip-phone that runs on a $20 top-up Vodafone account. Up to now this arrangement has been perfectly adequate for her requirements, which rarely exceed around one call per month. But a friend with a smart phone has started sending her frequent text messages, which often take my wife an hour or more to compose and send. The friend is currently under a good deal of stress, so my wife is reluctant to ask her to stop messaging this way.

 

I have a couple of new, unused older model Huawei smart phones, a Y330 (2014?) and a Y6 (2018?). Would it be possible to switch the Doro sim card to one of these phones? The Y6 might be the best - it's larger with a bigger display.

 

   




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump and all MAGA Republicans

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
kiwiharry
890 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2972453 24-Sep-2022 10:16
Send private message quote this post

You should be able to swap them if the SIM card size is the same.

 

If they are different sizes and the one in the Doro phone isn't a multi-fit type SIM then it will probably require a replacement SIM. 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Linux
9264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972455 24-Sep-2022 10:21
Send private message quote this post

Check the Specs on both handsets and see what size SIM card they take

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74445 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972465 24-Sep-2022 11:29
Send private message quote this post

Look at the SIM as some are multisize. The Huawei will use the smallest size so you can always use it if multisize.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



Gordy7
1568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972479 24-Sep-2022 12:44
Send private message quote this post

Did it for a friend who was on Vodafone, worked perfectly... Doro had a micro SIM... Huawei required a nano SIM... was able to push the nano out of the micro along the punching line.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

geekIT

1739 posts

Uber Geek


  #2972494 24-Sep-2022 15:39
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys, I wasn't aware that sim cards came in different sizes. I'm OK with computers but my knowledge of mobile phones is sparse at best 😳

 

Just checked specs online and it seems Doro is 'mini sim regular' while Huawei Y6 2018 is nano sim. That means incompatibility, doesn't it?




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump and all MAGA Republicans

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74445 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972495 24-Sep-2022 15:42
Send private message quote this post

geekIT:

 

Just checked specs online and it seems Doro is 'mini sim regular' while Huawei Y6 2018 is nano sim. That means incompatibility, doesn't it?

 

 

No. SIM cards come in a large card size but they have grooves that you can use to separate the smaller sizes. Just get the SIM card out of the old phone (it will be mid-sized) and separate the smaller size to insert on the new phone.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Linux
9264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972496 24-Sep-2022 15:49
Send private message quote this post

2FF Mini SIM & 3FF Micro SIM & 4FF Nano SIM

 

FF = Form factor

 

Then you have eSIM (embedded SIM)



geekIT

1739 posts

Uber Geek


  #2972502 24-Sep-2022 16:22
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

geekIT:

 

Just checked specs online and it seems Doro is 'mini sim regular' while Huawei Y6 2018 is nano sim. That means incompatibility, doesn't it?

 

 

No. SIM cards come in a large card size but they have grooves that you can use to separate the smaller sizes. Just get the SIM card out of the old phone (it will be mid-sized) and separate the smaller size to insert on the new phone.

 

 

Thanks, freitasm. I can see the nano within the larger card. With the card in place in the Huawei, will my wife's account then be up and running? I've entered the modem pw so the phone is already online.




Sit tibi in infernis arderet Putin, Trump and all MAGA Republicans

Linux
9264 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972503 24-Sep-2022 16:28
Send private message quote this post

@geekIT Modem PW?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74445 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2972505 24-Sep-2022 16:44
Send private message quote this post

Yes, just insert the card and the account will be up and running.

 

I suspect "modem PW" means WiFi @linux




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

konfusd
148 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2973674 27-Sep-2022 17:08
Send private message quote this post

One other thing to check - is the Prepay account set up with a data bundle? If it’s on “pay as you go” then the credit will disappear very quickly in the Huawei (unless you completely disable data access on the device)

Edit: I’m assuming your wife will, at some point, take the phone away from your home wifi range… and even if she doesn’t it’s not a bad idea to disable data anyway




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Vodafone New Zealand to become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 