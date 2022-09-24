My wife has an old and very simple Doro 631 flip-phone that runs on a $20 top-up Vodafone account. Up to now this arrangement has been perfectly adequate for her requirements, which rarely exceed around one call per month. But a friend with a smart phone has started sending her frequent text messages, which often take my wife an hour or more to compose and send. The friend is currently under a good deal of stress, so my wife is reluctant to ask her to stop messaging this way.

I have a couple of new, unused older model Huawei smart phones, a Y330 (2014?) and a Y6 (2018?). Would it be possible to switch the Doro sim card to one of these phones? The Y6 might be the best - it's larger with a bigger display.