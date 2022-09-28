Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile handsets Connect a Apple watch cellular
gnfb

2195 posts

Uber Geek


#300691 28-Sep-2022 12:42
Am I correct that the only company that does a apple watch cellular connection is Spark?




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11072 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974121 28-Sep-2022 12:44
Currently. 2degrees have stated they'll have it soon though.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
gnfb

2195 posts

Uber Geek


  #2974184 28-Sep-2022 13:21
I am giving spark a  go 12.99 and 15 dollar plan.

 

Interesting is the watch plan has unlimited data but the $15 has 100mb LOL




