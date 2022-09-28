Am I correct that the only company that does a apple watch cellular connection is Spark?
Am I correct that the only company that does a apple watch cellular connection is Spark?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
Currently. 2degrees have stated they'll have it soon though.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
I am giving spark a go 12.99 and 15 dollar plan.
Interesting is the watch plan has unlimited data but the $15 has 100mb LOL
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.