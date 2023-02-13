Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
iPhone X PIN Code Bypass Required
Hi guys,

 

I have a legitimate requirement to get around a PIN code to enter a PIN-locked iPhone X.

 

Does anyone here know how to do this or know anyone that is capable in Auckland?

 

Cheers

The first post in the iOS forum https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=303371

 

Won't help you with a PIN unlock but should prevent you ending up with a brick, assuming you can prove owenership.

Thanks, yes we own the device.
Unfortunately according to your link we would have to wait one year, which we don’t want to do.
Cheers

dacraka: Thanks, yes we own the device.
Unfortunately according to your link we would have to wait one year, which we don’t want to do.
Cheers

 

Have a quick scan of the Macrumors forums - there'll be an answer there, for sure (one way or another). 

 

http://forums.macrumors.com

 

 

 

 




