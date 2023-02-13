Hi guys,
I have a legitimate requirement to get around a PIN code to enter a PIN-locked iPhone X.
Does anyone here know how to do this or know anyone that is capable in Auckland?
Cheers
The first post in the iOS forum https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=76&topicid=303371
Won't help you with a PIN unlock but should prevent you ending up with a brick, assuming you can prove owenership.
dacraka: Thanks, yes we own the device.
Unfortunately according to your link we would have to wait one year, which we don’t want to do.
Cheers
Have a quick scan of the Macrumors forums - there'll be an answer there, for sure (one way or another).
