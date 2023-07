farcus: personally, I don't see the point of screen protectors on modern phones. They just spoil the experience of all the hard work that has gone into making a modern screen.

I used to hold the same opinion. The new glass screen protectors are very very good. I don't know that you can tell much difference with them.

Having said that if you have a case that has a flip cover or has sides that protrude above the side of the screen I think you are pretty well protected against screen damage providing you are not careless with the phone. One rule of thumb I think of is how often have you had a scratched/damaged screen especially damage that would have been prevented by use of a protector. If the answer is never or very rarely then I'd question the value of a protector.

One big issue I have with protectors is it is easy to get dust between the screen and the protector when fitting the protector. Then the screen looks terrible. Also some protectors can lift at the edges which also looks horrible and also affects the sensitivity of the screen at thos points.