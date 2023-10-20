Im looking at replacing my Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G as Ive had it a few years and while I have no issues with it I think its time to move on. So far Ive taken a look at a new Redmi Note 12 5G (which happen to be on sale at PB Tech for $425ish atm) or an Oppo A78 4G with 8GB. Which also on sale are around the same price. I want something that has NFC which Im not sure the Redmi has. I also want something that works with VoLTE well and at least the potential to do wifi calling in the future. I find my 9T has a heap of noise when I use VoLTE. My current mobile provider is Kogan so as long as it works on One it should be all good. I see there is an Oppo A78 5G version as well but there only seem to be ones with 4Gb of ram available. Storage space 128GB is fine with me, 256 would be fine as well. 4G speeds for mobile data are fine with me - I have too many problems with 5G dropouts etc as it is and normally run everything at 4G.