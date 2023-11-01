Looking for a solid Android based phone for the wife, looking around the $400 mark - any personal recommendations (as in youve used it) ?
Prefer Samsung or Oppo.
She uses 2D so must not be network locked :)
with black Friday/cyber Monday coming, might be worth a wait for a few weeks to see what deals there are.
When is that.... :)
I need to purchase on 24th Nov at the latest :)
Oh, 24th in theory :D Hehe could work out then ;)
Samsung A range or Vodafone Smart (assuming they can be unlocked) would be good places to start.