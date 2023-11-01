Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
$400 android phone.... looking

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
12928 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310566 1-Nov-2023 17:55
Looking for a solid Android based phone for the wife, looking around the $400 mark - any personal recommendations (as in youve used it) ?

 

Prefer Samsung or Oppo.

 

She uses 2D so must not be network locked :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
2721 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3154612 1-Nov-2023 18:28
with black Friday/cyber Monday coming, might be worth a wait for a few weeks to see what deals there are.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 
 
 
 

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
12928 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154613 1-Nov-2023 18:30
When is that.... :)

 

I need to purchase on 24th Nov at the latest :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 

xpd

xpd

aka Fast Raccoon !
12928 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154614 1-Nov-2023 18:31
Oh, 24th in theory :D Hehe could work out then ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

       xpd.co.nz     kiwiblast.co.nz

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

 

 

 



timmmay
19566 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3154634 1-Nov-2023 19:48
Samsung A range or Vodafone Smart (assuming they can be unlocked) would be good places to start.

quebec
781 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3154751 1-Nov-2023 21:36
Samsung A14

KrazyKid
1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #3154754 1-Nov-2023 21:54
Picked up an A34 for $500 from Noel leemings over the long weekend recently.
Think I saw the a24 for around $400 at the same time.


So either of those might be a possibility in or near the Black Friday deals

