Where do I start:

incompatibility to 5G

no VoLTE

no Wifi calling

I haven't purchased electronics overseas for a long long long time. The prices are similar to NZ and any price difference doesn't make it worthwhile.

Doing a quick search you could get this phone via Dick Smith. While they are not "local local", you will be better protected than buying from SG. If anything goes wrong you have zero option for a warranty fix and end up with a brick. This is of course worse case scenario but it's good to buy relatively expensive items overseas with eyes wide open.