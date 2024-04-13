sonyxperiageek

I'm testing the waters and looking to potentially buy a new phone. My current one is a Huawei P30 Pro and is still pretty decent, despite the battery dieing faster and faster. Have had it for 5 years now and it's still going strong and not laggy.
What's the best phone out in the market these days? Must have:
- Super fast charging
- Big battery
- Excellent camera (current one has 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom)
- Dual/eSim capability so I can keep my NZ sim in the phone while also being able to grab a local sim/eSim if overseas for cheaper roaming
- Not too heavy either