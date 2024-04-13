sonyxperiageek: I'm testing the waters and looking to potentially buy a new phone. My current one is a Huawei P30 Pro and is still pretty decent, despite the battery dieing faster and faster. Have had it for 5 years now and it's still going strong and not laggy.



What's the best phone out in the market these days? Must have:



- Super fast charging

- Big battery

- Excellent camera (current one has 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom)

- Dual/eSim capability so I can keep my NZ sim in the phone while also being able to grab a local sim/eSim if overseas for cheaper roaming

- Not too heavy either

Really depends on what ratio of those things you want.



I have a S24 ultra.

45W fast charging which is good (Samsung calls 25W and above super fast charing), but miles away from the market leader (the realme GT3 with 240W max charging

Great battery life. Really impressed vs my prior Samsung phones.

Camera is impressive (but the flagship iPhone is the market leader for phone camera's)

Duel & Esim

It's really heavy (I think the stylus adds to the weight). Every time I pick up my wife's phone (S23+) I am amazed at how light it is.

Issue with the S24 phones for NZ is in the s24 & s23 ultra (the Samsung you would likely be interested in given the weight concern), is they get the slightly slower and less efficient inhouse processer for our market, with only the ultra getting the snapdragon. (USA and China get snapdragon on all tiers).







In reality, going from a 5 year old phone to a current flagship from any brand is going to be a huge leap. A year ago I was running a S10, then changed to my wife's old S21 when she upgraded to an s23. All these phones worked fine (other then the S10 dropping out of android updates meaning I got locked out of my employers email). And spec wise the current phones are only a little bit better. But with battery life and camera, the phones have stepped up a lot, and the user experience is just more slick.

If camera is your highest priority, get a high end iphone

If ultra fast charging is the highest priority, get a Chinese brand phone.