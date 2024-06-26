Sorry for the post, I've been searching for a while to try and find the right phone for me.

Looking for Android, and not wanting Samsung, budget under $1k



Due to wanting a good camera, I had my heart set on a pixel 8 Pro, but it's out of budget. Plus would prefer local in case of any warranty issues etc (wouldn't rule out parallel imported though)



Things I'm wanting:



6.6 plus screen

Good camera

Nfc

Not bothered by wireless charging



Phones I've considered:



Pixel 8 Pro (out of budget)

Nothing phone 2 (out of budget)

Nothing phone 2a

Xiaomi 12t

Poco F6 Pro

Oppo X7

Oppo Reno 10 pro



I'm coming from an Xiaomi MI9T (which I'm going to miss the full screen view/ pop up camera)



If anyone has any other recommendations or info it would be greatly appreciated.

(Using Kogan mobile SIM if that makes a difference)



Thanks