Phone recommendation please $1k
#315259 26-Jun-2024 14:30
Sorry for the post, I've been searching for a while to try and find the right phone for me.
Looking for Android, and not wanting Samsung, budget under $1k

Due to wanting a good camera, I had my heart set on a pixel 8 Pro, but it's out of budget. Plus would prefer local in case of any warranty issues etc (wouldn't rule out parallel imported though)

Things I'm wanting:

6.6 plus screen
Good camera
Nfc
Not bothered by wireless charging

Phones I've considered:

Pixel 8 Pro (out of budget)
Nothing phone 2 (out of budget)
Nothing phone 2a
Xiaomi 12t
Poco F6 Pro
Oppo X7
Oppo Reno 10 pro

I'm coming from an Xiaomi MI9T (which I'm going to miss the full screen view/ pop up camera)

If anyone has any other recommendations or info it would be greatly appreciated.
(Using Kogan mobile SIM if that makes a difference)

Thanks

  #3253553 26-Jun-2024 17:10
recently got a 512GB Pixel 7 Pro for the optical zoom from amazon.com.au for around $NZ1100. apart from an iffy fingerprint scanner pretty nice phone.

 
 
 
 

  #3253558 26-Jun-2024 17:37
Whatever you do, make sure that the device is NZ VoLTE and VoWifi Compliant 




  #3253560 26-Jun-2024 17:47
pc:

 

recently got a 512GB Pixel 7 Pro for the optical zoom from amazon.com.au for around $NZ1100. apart from an iffy fingerprint scanner pretty nice phone.

 

 

I 2nd this choice for you, it can be had from mighty ape but its more expensive and out of your budget but i cant see a way past your requirements...

 

You could go for the 8a but its smaller screen and lack of 2nd camera....




  #3253635 26-Jun-2024 19:54
Thanks for the replies. The 7 Pro camera still better than the others I listed?

I wasn't too sure on the 7p originally cos reading other pixel threads, I wasn't 100% certain it will work or work well with NZ Carriers (although I could have misread some parts)

  #3253638 26-Jun-2024 20:06
Hi I have a 256gv pixel 7 pro for sale.

Pm me if interested. 900.

Mint condition.




  #3256575 5-Jul-2024 11:31
Thanks everyone. While I was keen on a pixel, the issue around warranty is a slight concern, and even though I wasn't keen on Samsung, the specs of a S23 Ultra are pretty impressive.

I might wait and see if it drops down to the $1k mark, or may even consider something second hand so that I can get a flagship in budget rather than a new mid ranger.

  #3256578 5-Jul-2024 11:47
I wasn't keen on Samsung either until I got an S22 ultra; now I'm pretty sure I'll end up replacing it with another Samsung when the time comes. (Though it's still going strong so haven't even thought about replacing it yet)




  #3256603 5-Jul-2024 13:05
OneNZ have some iPhones on sale now and Samsungs on Spark if you don't mind going on contract. I'm waiting for Spark to switch back to Apple. The seem to flip flop around each other.

S23FE on Spark $16.67/month for 36 months if you don't mind the pricy $70 plan.

 

S23FE on Spark $16.67/month for 36 months if you don't mind the pricy $70 plan.

 

 

  #3256614 5-Jul-2024 13:44
Based on your list, I'll go for the Xiaomi...

Been using the 11T pro since launch and all is great, especially the charging speed!

  #3256665 5-Jul-2024 15:46
If you are buying a Pixel I recommend Mighty Ape for warrenty return reasons. 

 

I have had issues with my last 2 Pixel Phones and the one I purchased from Mighty Ape meant that I could get a full refund under the CGA 12 months after I brought it.

