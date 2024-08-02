Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
aaristotle

142 posts

Master Geek


#315647 2-Aug-2024 10:29
I currently have an Android Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro which will no longer work when 3G is switched off next year. I had planned on waiting until closer to switch off to replace it, however I will be travelling to Singapore and Taiwan later this year and see 3G has already been switched off in these countries for roaming. 
I am currently with One prepay but want the new mobile to be compatible on all networks for VoLTE and Wifi Calling. The only way I see to guarantee compatibility is to select an Android make & model that the mobile companies all list on their websites, which mainly seems to be Samsung and Oppo.
I would prefer something in the Redmi Note 13 range as it seems you get better bang for your buck, and I was very happy with my Note 8 Pro, but am unsure how to confirm VoLTE/wifi calling compatibility. I am also trying to decide whether I should be aiming for a 5G capable phone as I tend to keep a phone for a few years.   
If I end up going with Samsung I was tending toward the A15 5G or A25 5G, or with Xiaomi the Note 13 5G. If I drop the 5G then the cost would be a bit less.
Any advice appreciated!

richms
27951 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3267427 2-Aug-2024 10:45
I got my replacement for an old out of updates spare phone from pb tech - some cheap redmi thing, and if I cant use it to make calls its on them to solve it as they shouldn't be selling phones that are not able to be used.




farcus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267437 2-Aug-2024 11:07
I used to have a Redmi Note 11 (NFC) that had lte and vowifi working on Spark / Skinny (this was a couple of years ago.)

aaristotle

142 posts

Master Geek


  #3267655 2-Aug-2024 17:49
The Note 8 Pro has both options in the settings menu (VoLTE and Wifi Calling) but they don't work on the One network if turned on.



farcus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #3267712 2-Aug-2024 19:27
Have you checked your sim in a phone that you know supports volte and vowifi to see if they are enabled on your profile?
I think for first use of these services you need to use a supported phone to enable auto provisioning - otherwise need to find someone at voda that can enable it for you.

MaxineN
Max
1726 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3267719 2-Aug-2024 19:42
Not true.

 

 

 

Unless this user is a straight up legacy Supa Prepay or earlier(wouldn't be possible as all users were migrated last year to PAYG) then VoLTE should be enabled and cannot be disabled on Prepay plans. 

 

If this user was on Post pay and had VoLTE turned off then moved to Prepay then VoLTE would still be turned off and cannot be turned back on by front line.

 

 

 

This is a 1% chance of happening and being the case. VoLTE is turned on by default which also enables VoWiFi. Mileage will still vary between handset > best check supported list.




timmmay
20412 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3267725 2-Aug-2024 20:17
It's hard to go wrong with Samsung for decent value phones that are usually very compatible with many networks.

drajk
202 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3267757 2-Aug-2024 22:44
If you are looking for a low cost 5G phone have you considered Motorola G34 5G?



aaristotle

142 posts

Master Geek


  #3267787 3-Aug-2024 08:57
It's not on the One NZ Wifi Calling compatible list so would be the same situation as the Xiaomi, might work or might not.

 

 

 

Looks like the Samsung A25 5G is likely to be my preferred option, as it is listed on all networks as being VoLTE and VoWIFI compatible.

 

Seems to be available at NZ retailers for ~$550, Spark has it for $449, or Kogan NZ has an International version $368 with an extra 2GB (8GB) ram.

 

Are there any downsides of purchasing from Kogan and it being an International version?

