aaristotle:

farcus: Have you checked your sim in a phone that you know supports volte and vowifi to see if they are enabled on your profile?

I think for first use of these services you need to use a supported phone to enable auto provisioning - otherwise need to find someone at voda that can enable it for you.

Not true.

Unless this user is a straight up legacy Supa Prepay or earlier(wouldn't be possible as all users were migrated last year to PAYG) then VoLTE should be enabled and cannot be disabled on Prepay plans.

If this user was on Post pay and had VoLTE turned off then moved to Prepay then VoLTE would still be turned off and cannot be turned back on by front line.

This is a 1% chance of happening and being the case. VoLTE is turned on by default which also enables VoWiFi. Mileage will still vary between handset > best check supported list.