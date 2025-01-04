Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Thinking of getting off the smartphone train….
Geektastic

17923 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318291 4-Jan-2025 18:54
Send private message quote this post

As per title really.

I’m sitting here wondering if smartphones actually add anything to my life that’s so essential it’s worth tying up money in one.

I have a laptop that will replicate just about every function with the exception of fitting in my pocket.

My favourite phone of all time remains the Nokia 7110 and if they remade that to work on modern networks I’d probably just get one and flog the iPhone.

I’m old enough to have spent about 25 years of my life in a time when there was no such thing as a mobile phone, never mind a smart one. I recall life as being less frustrating although that’s not entirely down to the phone issue.

If I were to biff the iPhone, what’s the best modern non smart handset?





Technofreak
6509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3327540 4-Jan-2025 20:16
Send private message quote this post

Nokia make the 3210, not sure if it's available here. Review here https://www.telegraph.co.uk/recommended/tech/best-basic-phones-dumbphones/

 

 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

 
 
 
 

Starlith
205 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3327541 4-Jan-2025 20:24
Send private message quote this post

Before you decide to go to another phone why not try out the iPhones built in assistive access. This turns it into a dumb phone and you can choose which apps should stay (eg. Calls, messages, camera) during the assistive access setup. This could be a good test for you and the iPhone has possibly the best call quality compared to the proper dumb phones around

Eva888
2294 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327542 4-Jan-2025 20:25
Send private message quote this post

Do you send a lot of text messages? Consider they won’t be so easy to type on a dumb phone having to tap two or three times for the right letter. 



jamesrt
1573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327544 4-Jan-2025 20:28
Send private message quote this post

Looks like "Dick Smith" (i.e. Kogan) sells it: https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/nokia-3210-4g-dual-sim-24-keypad-y2k-gold-06438409092618/

 

 

nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3327570 4-Jan-2025 23:24
Send private message quote this post

It will be harder and harder to live your life without a smartphone

One example getting into events which now use Apple or Google wallet for tickets with rotating barcodes

Another is I read today paper boarding passes will be a thing of the past by 2030.

My wife as an Americans passport holder needs an ETA to visit Australia, this only available on an app and if you cant use an app you need to apply for a visitor visa at the consulate.




Batman
Mad Scientist
29658 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327571 4-Jan-2025 23:39
Send private message quote this post

i just use my smartphone like a dumb phone. though no doubt it spies on me.

roobarb
646 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3327574 5-Jan-2025 01:11
Send private message quote this post

Geektastic: As per title really.

I’m sitting here wondering if smartphones actually add anything to my life that’s so essential it’s worth tying up money in one.

 

Alas two-factor authentication and banking apps make it virtually impossible to not use either an iPhone or Android phone. Logging into bank websites or payment in a browser require authentication by phone.

 

The bank websites have been seriously dumbed down now because they assume you have a phone, with the ASB website you could not block a card using the website, you had to use a phone. Good luck with that if your handbag is stolen.



Wombat1
586 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #3327576 5-Jan-2025 01:19
Send private message quote this post

Who needs banks, stash your cash under your mattress. 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327609 5-Jan-2025 09:40
Send private message quote this post

I held out against any phone other than my landline until just a couple years ago. I just could never see a use case for one in my circumstances as I am elderly, pensioned and rarely go out. I do keep up with technological developments as far as I can, but desktops and laptops always served my needs adequately. 

 

Because I live alone on a farm and have a long drive into town for shopping and other things, I decided in my old age that it might be a good idea to be able to call for help if I needed to and that the moment for a cell phone had finally arrived. My stepdaughter really pushed me hard to get a smart phone but I felt that was too big a leap since I had never had any phone and I had no idea how to use one. I also didn’t want her bugging me on Whatsap all the time. I asked for advice here on Geekzone, got some that was excellent, and one kind person even gave me a perfectly serviceable dumb phone which I still am using. 

 

The dumb phone fits my needs perfectly. Everyone who matters to me knows I only communicate by email so they don’t bother trying to ring. I never answer calls anyway. I do use text but the phone is mainly for calling out if I need to and I have used it  few times for essential communications with various institutions. But it is mainly just for emergencies. 

 

Obviously the way I use a phone wouldn’t work for most people and that is the moral of my story. One size does not fit all. Find what works for you and don’t worry about what others think.

 

 




gehenna
8420 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327664 5-Jan-2025 10:46
Send private message quote this post

I like the idea of the Boox Palma.  It's technically not a phone, but has most of the other functionality I'd need in a smartphone considering I never make or answer calls anyway :) I've ordered one to have a play and see if it's any good for work situations too.  Something within my current control is using grayscale on my current phone.  I use modes and routines for various use cases and times of day and I've started to enjoy grayscale in the evenings.  I've noticed I'm more likely to consume text in grayscale than other media. 

alasta
6648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327719 5-Jan-2025 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I have an iPhone for phone calls, emails, taking photos, banking, and reviewing fitness data from my watch. I find it worth having for those things but I find it too unreliable to do too much with it, especially when third party software comes into play. I have turned off all of the 'notifications' which I find invasive and pointless.

 

I am concerned about businesses and government agencies making people dependant on these devices. I recently went to a concert and was told that I couldn't print copies of my tickets and therefore had to use an app. It worked fine, but I was very nervous about the risk of turning up to the venue and discovering that their app failed when I needed it. 

Rikkitic
Awrrr
18502 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327728 5-Jan-2025 11:51
Send private message quote this post

People don't have to put up with things they don't want to. If enough stop buying tickets, the requirement will change pretty fast!

 

 




Tinkerisk
4030 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327788 5-Jan-2025 12:34
Send private message quote this post

If you don't move with the time, you go with the time.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78863 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327822 5-Jan-2025 13:46
Send private message quote this post

Back to the OP: https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/products/nokia-235-group/?offerId=nokia128522spo&ifpId=pay_upfront&planId=valuepack050310




ezbee
2314 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327841 5-Jan-2025 15:19
Send private message quote this post


That reminds me with the impending doom of older 4G phones that still use 3G for some functions.
Never mind the older 3G stuff. 
( I thought I would be ok my phone is modern 4G ! )

 

A lot of people who are comfortable with their familiar older not smart, 
or not too smart phones are going to need to upgrade in coming months ? 

 

So there is probably going to be more questions about what to buy in modern phone market.
Second hand market will become a bit more buyer beware ? 

