Geektastic

As per title really.
I’m sitting here wondering if smartphones actually add anything to my life that’s so essential it’s worth tying up money in one.
I have a laptop that will replicate just about every function with the exception of fitting in my pocket.
My favourite phone of all time remains the Nokia 7110 and if they remade that to work on modern networks I’d probably just get one and flog the iPhone.
I’m old enough to have spent about 25 years of my life in a time when there was no such thing as a mobile phone, never mind a smart one. I recall life as being less frustrating although that’s not entirely down to the phone issue.
If I were to biff the iPhone, what’s the best modern non smart handset?