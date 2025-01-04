Geektastic

I held out against any phone other than my landline until just a couple years ago. I just could never see a use case for one in my circumstances as I am elderly, pensioned and rarely go out. I do keep up with technological developments as far as I can, but desktops and laptops always served my needs adequately.

Because I live alone on a farm and have a long drive into town for shopping and other things, I decided in my old age that it might be a good idea to be able to call for help if I needed to and that the moment for a cell phone had finally arrived. My stepdaughter really pushed me hard to get a smart phone but I felt that was too big a leap since I had never had any phone and I had no idea how to use one. I also didn’t want her bugging me on Whatsap all the time. I asked for advice here on Geekzone, got some that was excellent, and one kind person even gave me a perfectly serviceable dumb phone which I still am using.

The dumb phone fits my needs perfectly. Everyone who matters to me knows I only communicate by email so they don’t bother trying to ring. I never answer calls anyway. I do use text but the phone is mainly for calling out if I need to and I have used it few times for essential communications with various institutions. But it is mainly just for emergencies.

Obviously the way I use a phone wouldn’t work for most people and that is the moral of my story. One size does not fit all. Find what works for you and don’t worry about what others think.