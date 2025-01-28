I gave my wife a Samsung Watch 7 model SM-L300 for Christmas, which she has been very happy with. A couple of days ago, around 26th Jan 2025, the watch did an update to software version L300XXU1AXL1. Since then the watch has been just about useless - rebooting very regularly at random times. It reboots so often that instead of the battery lasting 36 hours or so it lasts 8 - 12 hours. This person had the same problem here. We've wiped the cache partition like they suggested, it didn't help.

My wife did a chat with Samsung support, who were completely clueless. They were focused on doing a battery diagnostic, which my wife couldn't do at the time because the watch was out of battery. They just went on about using Samsung brand chargers and how to use less battery. They went on and on about the battery. They were completely clueless - the problem was most likely caused by the latest update.

We've run a full diagnostic, image below - no problems.

Has anyone had anything like this happen before? Any suggested solutions? If we can't get it working within a couple of days my wife said to return it to PBTech for a refund, though I may ask PBTech for support first. Maybe they can get through to someone at Samsung who has a clue.

Diagnostics pass