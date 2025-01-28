Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMobile handsetsSamsung Watch 7 - regularly rebooting after update to L300XXU1AXL1 - Jan 2025
timmmay

20389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318548 28-Jan-2025 17:52
Send private message

I gave my wife a Samsung Watch 7 model SM-L300 for Christmas, which she has been very happy with. A couple of days ago, around 26th Jan 2025, the watch did an update to software version L300XXU1AXL1. Since then the watch has been just about useless - rebooting very regularly at random times. It reboots so often that instead of the battery lasting 36 hours or so it lasts 8 - 12 hours. This person had the same problem here. We've wiped the cache partition like they suggested, it didn't help.

 

My wife did a chat with Samsung support, who were completely clueless. They were focused on doing a battery diagnostic, which my wife couldn't do at the time because the watch was out of battery. They just went on about using Samsung brand chargers and how to use less battery. They went on and on about the battery. They were completely clueless - the problem was most likely caused by the latest update.

 

We've run a full diagnostic, image below - no problems.

 

Has anyone had anything like this happen before? Any suggested solutions? If we can't get it working within a couple of days my wife said to return it to PBTech for a refund, though I may ask PBTech for support first. Maybe they can get through to someone at Samsung who has a clue.

 

Diagnostics pass

 

Create new topic
Jase2985
13407 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3336774 28-Jan-2025 21:07
Send private message

If it's only recently happened with the software update, it likely needs to go to Samsung for diagnosis. i would start there, whether it be through PBTech or through Samsung directly.

 

Ive had no issues with my L310 and that software update, but thats proably an apples to oranges comparison as they are slightly different.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright