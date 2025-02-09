I recently had to replace my cellphone and only requiring something fairly middle-of-the-road I picked up a Samsung Galaxy A25 5G (SM-A256E/DSN)

The Service Provider Software Version is, for the record, SAOMC_SM-A256E_OLM_XNZ_14_0008 XNZ/XNZ, XNZ/XNZ

My previous phone - not a Samsung - the Google 'Calls' app had the record function enabled as a native feature.

Samsung apparently limit the availability of features based on country/jurisdiction.

I found a fairly informative YouTube video and i'm interested to know if anyone else has done this and experienced any negative knock-on effects (or has any reckons on why this feature would be blocked in NZ, which allows one-party call recording permissions.).

Also relevant search hits: reddit thread and airdroid post listing NZ as having this feature strictly prohibited (whyyyyy) and this thread in r/newzealand shows i'm not the first to chase it up.

I do not use the Samsung app store and have no intention of using it (no registered Samsung account). (also the link to the Samsung App store doesn't work.)

Using third party apps always feels dodgy so i'd much rather just have the native functionality back :(