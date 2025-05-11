Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't seem to setup Microsoft Authenticator properly
#319591 11-May-2025 18:39
(Wasn't sure which category to post this in)

 

Hi everyone, I have a phone and tablet, both are work devices. We have just had an IT upgrade mid-late last week, we need to have Microsoft Authenticator installed (AFAIK, it has to be Microsoft authenticator). I can now no longer login to any Microsoft apps, I am however still getting notifications, the "New content" just isn't appearing. I really need outlook and Microsoft Teams to be working. When trying to login to outlook for example, I can login fine, but then get greeted with a screen saying "Enter the code as shown on mobile device". I get this same message wether I'm using mobile or tablet.

 

However, there is no code. I suspect I've done something wrong, just can't seem to work it out. I downloaded the app from the Google Play store, logged in and that's it (As far as I can remember)

 

Have blocked out the details of the email address/company. Wasn't able to take screenshots of the devices, said it wasn't allowed on the app, hence me taking photos.

 

Anyone have any ideas? Thanks! 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3372323 11-May-2025 18:44
If you click on the account in the authenticator app on your phone you should be presented with the code, also make sure that push notifications are setup on the mobile in case its trying to push the notification, but it looks like somethings gone awol in that, are you able to login on the desktop and reset it all?



  #3372324 11-May-2025 19:06
acsylaa:

 

If you click on the account in the authenticator app on your phone you should be presented with the code, also make sure that push notifications are setup on the mobile in case its trying to push the notification, but it looks like somethings gone awol in that, are you able to login on the desktop and reset it all?

 

 

The 2nd picture shows what happens when I click it, the handful of options. Notifications are on I'm 99.9% sure, but will check that as well just in case.

 

 

 

When you say login on the desktop, what do you mean? 

  #3372325 11-May-2025 19:08
It looks like the device isn't enrolled with the current MFA. 

 

 

 

You'll need to jump into your 365 account settings and actually enroll the device to receive push notifications.

 

 

 

The easiest way of course is to ask your IT to reset all MFA and make you re-enroll it.




  #3372327 11-May-2025 19:31
I have this happen with clients, Microsoft have a couple of gotchas when setting up - I suggest you talk to your IT and have them talk you through the process - they may have to reset your MFA

 

 

 

Basically you need to NOT log in when prompted as part of the initial setup screens, and then set up your MFA by clicking on the + button once you get to he main screen 

 

  #3372332 11-May-2025 20:42
MaxineN:

 

It looks like the device isn't enrolled with the current MFA. 

 

 

 

You'll need to jump into your 365 account settings and actually enroll the device to receive push notifications.

 

 

 

The easiest way of course is to ask your IT to reset all MFA and make you re-enroll it.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, have just clicked "Microsoft 365 copilot" (I'm assuming this is what you mean). It's saying I need to resign in with my Microsoft account, which I do, then it's asking for the code displayed on the authenticator app. Sigh.

  #3372333 11-May-2025 20:42
clinty:

 

I have this happen with clients, Microsoft have a couple of gotchas when setting up - I suggest you talk to your IT and have them talk you through the process - they may have to reset your MFA

 

 

 

Basically you need to NOT log in when prompted as part of the initial setup screens, and then set up your MFA by clicking on the + button once you get to he main screen 

 

Clint

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Will try and get in touch with IT tomorrow then and see if they can walk me through this. Didn't think it was this hard, it wasn't on my own devices!

  #3372342 11-May-2025 21:06
Yep as pointed out it's been only partially registered (or you use to have mfa push notifications previously too)

 

As there's no 'I cant use my authentication app right now', you also don't have a sms option added.

 

Note your screenshot says the method available - connected account. It would normally say sign in notifications, and also have a rolling OTP if complete.

 

We see this when outlook decides to try self set it up as mfa on first logon after its enabled (reasonably new) or will also happen with app back-up. Knows you have an acct but doesn't actually associate properly without manual qr code add.

 
 
 
 

  #3372343 11-May-2025 21:08
Oblivian:

 

Yep as pointed out it's been only partially registered (or you use to have mfa push notifications previously too)

 

As there's no 'I cant use my authentication app right now', you also don't have a sms option added.

 

Note your screenshot says the method available - connected account. It would normally say sign in notifications, and also have a rolling OTP if complete.

 

We see this when outlook decides to try self set it up as mfa on first logon after its enabled (reasonably new) or will also happen with app back-up. Knows you have an acct but doesn't actually associate properly without manual qr code add.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, so like Clinty said above?

 

I will 100% talk to IT tomorrow because I've obviously done things the wrong way around it seems

  #3372344 11-May-2025 21:14
Try https://aka.ms/mfasetup on desktop.

  #3372817 13-May-2025 15:48
We use Microsoft log ins at work, mainly for Teams and Outlook. I don't use Microsoft Authenticatcor as I already had a MFA app installed. My other authentication apps works fine.

 

From time to time I get asked to enter a code which is a two digit code from the outlook app, I cannot always see that so choose the authentication option.




