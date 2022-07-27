We have our TiVo happily doing very little except waiting for the VTV box to stop working (perhaps end of September, perhaps not if Sky don't have there box in customer hands, and instead pay Vodafone to keep supporting VTV for a bit longer).



We noticed a few days ago that all four front lights are on. Green is steady (have read that flashing green is bad), yellow is not as bright as the others, then goes bright when we push a remote button (as it should do). Red and Blue are permanently on. We are not sure they were in that state before.

The machine appears to be working OK.

We used the menu options to reboot the TiVo. The lights came back on as soon as the machine had finished its rather elongated restart process.

What does this mean please?

https://photos.app.goo.gl/WEcvGqn79PDnW91S7



Thanks!



Steve



