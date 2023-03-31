Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No Prime EPG since channel move NZ
RustyK

#304055 31-Mar-2023 18:42
Since Prime was moved from channel 10 to channel 15 in NZ (March 2023), my Tivo has not downloaded an EPG for Prime (all other channels are OK).

 

Is this an isolated issue with my Tivo?

 

peng1nz
  #3057272 31-Mar-2023 19:22
Same for me.  I note the Prime guide is still on Ch10  (it is vice versa for channel Te Reo).

Spong
926 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3057330 31-Mar-2023 20:25
You're not alone. When PRIME and Te reo swapped channel numbers and frequencies, at the beginning of March, the EPG for both channels continued but those channels were then dead when selected. Retuning the channels, got both channels back (and with the correct new swapped channel numbers) but the EPG is now missing for both channels. I've messaged the guys looking after the EPG, as it seems work needs to be done to fix this, but I haven't heard back. I'll try again this evening. 




