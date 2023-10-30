The surface mount PROM chip is soldered to the motherboard originally, so can't just be "popped" out. When fitting a new modified PROM, I've always fitted it into a socket, but I know some modders soldered the replacement in, which I wasn't a fan of doing.

Only very few Tivos will have a MAK, as it didn't come standard and required additional payment unless you managed to get one free as bundled (as I did). You can tell easily if you have one by going to the Messages & settings\Account & System Information menu. If you have a MAK, there will be a "Media Access Key" menu item there. Select that item and you will see your key.

If you have a key, you must never do a full clear and delete or you'll lose it. Moving HDDs will not transfer to another machine either. Swapping disks between machines will also mean that any existing recordings will be lost as each recording is encrypted with a unique key held within each CPU.