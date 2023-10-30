Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTiVoLastest Dish TV box - a TiVo for $300? (Sort of)
SteveC

446 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310539 30-Oct-2023 11:17
Send private message

Humm ... superficially, functionality of this box https://www.dishtv.co.nz/T7070PVR seems the same as the TiVo without any network functionality (other than pushing updates).
On the positive side, it might have a better remote (no mention of 'Bluetooth' on that page though) and comes with a warranty. I've got a mitigation for the warranty - bought a second Tivo for $10, for spare parts, and I recently (a few years late) discovered that our Harmony controls the Tivo much better than either of our two Tivo remotes does.
Questions (for @Spong or others who know things)

  • My mitigation strategy fails if I have a fault in the board that contains the modified chip in our working Tivo - the donor Tivo has not been modded. If I get the existing ROM replaced with a socket, is it just a case of moving the mod eprom from the working Tivo to the donor one?

  • How can i find out if the donor Tivo has a MAK? When I plug it in, it seems to phone home then sit there waiting for home to answer, which it hasn't done for a few years. If I leave it long enough will I be able to get a Tivo menu and check there for a 'Media Access Key' menu item?


What have I forgotten to ask?

Thanks very much for everyone who has kept the Tivo platform alive so far!

Steve

Create new topic
Spong
949 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3153699 30-Oct-2023 13:45
Send private message quote this post

The surface mount PROM chip is soldered to the motherboard originally, so can't just be "popped" out. When fitting a new modified PROM, I've always fitted it into a socket, but I know some modders soldered the replacement in, which I wasn't a fan of doing.

 

Only very few Tivos will have a MAK, as it didn't come standard and required additional payment unless you managed to get one free as bundled (as I did). You can tell easily if you have one by going to the Messages & settings\Account & System Information menu. If you have a MAK, there will be a "Media Access Key" menu item there. Select that item and you will see your key. 

 

If you have a key, you must never do a full clear and delete or you'll lose it. Moving HDDs will not transfer to another machine either. Swapping disks between machines will also mean that any existing recordings will be lost as each recording is encrypted with a unique key held within each CPU. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 