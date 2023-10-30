On the positive side, it might have a better remote (no mention of 'Bluetooth' on that page though) and comes with a warranty. I've got a mitigation for the warranty - bought a second Tivo for $10, for spare parts, and I recently (a few years late) discovered that our Harmony controls the Tivo much better than either of our two Tivo remotes does.
Questions (for @Spong or others who know things)
- My mitigation strategy fails if I have a fault in the board that contains the modified chip in our working Tivo - the donor Tivo has not been modded. If I get the existing ROM replaced with a socket, is it just a case of moving the mod eprom from the working Tivo to the donor one?
- How can i find out if the donor Tivo has a MAK? When I plug it in, it seems to phone home then sit there waiting for home to answer, which it hasn't done for a few years. If I leave it long enough will I be able to get a Tivo menu and check there for a 'Media Access Key' menu item?
What have I forgotten to ask?
Thanks very much for everyone who has kept the Tivo platform alive so far!
Steve