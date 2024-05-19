Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTiVoAny Tivo Gurus in Christchurch?
Wheelbarrow01

1705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

#312810 19-May-2024 16:33
Send private message

I pulled my old Tivo out of storage today (has been there for probably a decade or more). To my surprise when I plugged it in, it roared into life and allowed me to access all the recordings still saved on it - had a chuckle at a coupe of old Police 10/7 recordings lol. I don't have the right plug on hand to connect it to my terrestrial antenna (I need a male->male adapter) but in any case I assume it won't work properly without some modification (I've read a few of the threads on here already).

 

Is there anyone in Christchurch that can do this? And any idea on cost? For reference, mine was one of the original beta test models and according to the 'about device' settings, it is a Version 3 with the smaller HDD (up to 60 hours HD).

 

Not sure yet what I will do with it - I would consider selling it but also thinking about ditching Sky/MySky and recommissioning the Tivo for series recording of FTA channels.

 

I assume it's worth bugger all in its current state, unless someone REALLY loves old episodes of 10/7 and Border Patrol - in which case do I have a deal for you!!

Create new topic
qwertee
698 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3232486 19-May-2024 20:11
Send private message

I had my Tivo done by Liam Beale in Christchurch about 8 years ago.   Will check if I have the number

 

cheers

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
qwertee
698 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3232487 19-May-2024 20:14
Send private message

Sorry Liam doesnt do this anymore and also doesnt know of anyone else.

Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3232490 19-May-2024 20:33
Send private message

I'm not certain, but I think I'm one of the last men standing when it comes to Tivo upgrades and support. I'll be supporting these until there's no longer a demand for it. All the details you need are on my website at https://hillcrest.net.nz/pagefiles/tivo.html  Sorry, but I am up in Auckland, but I have had several people send their Tivos to me from Christchurch and further south. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz



Wheelbarrow01

1705 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3232563 19-May-2024 22:48
Send private message

Spong:

 

I'm not certain, but I think I'm one of the last men standing when it comes to Tivo upgrades and support. I'll be supporting these until there's no longer a demand for it. All the details you need are on my website at https://hillcrest.net.nz/pagefiles/tivo.html  Sorry, but I am up in Auckland, but I have had several people send their Tivos to me from Christchurch and further south. 

 

 

Sweet as cheers mate. I travel to Auckland for work now and then, so bringing it up with me is not out of the question if I decide to keep & upgrade it for use. Thanks for your web link, very useful info on there 😎

gregmcc
2136 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3232571 20-May-2024 04:07
Send private message

If your interested I have some already pre-modded tivo's ready to go, PM me if your interested.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright