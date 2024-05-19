Wheelbarrow01

I pulled my old Tivo out of storage today (has been there for probably a decade or more). To my surprise when I plugged it in, it roared into life and allowed me to access all the recordings still saved on it - had a chuckle at a coupe of old Police 10/7 recordings lol. I don't have the right plug on hand to connect it to my terrestrial antenna (I need a male->male adapter) but in any case I assume it won't work properly without some modification (I've read a few of the threads on here already).

Is there anyone in Christchurch that can do this? And any idea on cost? For reference, mine was one of the original beta test models and according to the 'about device' settings, it is a Version 3 with the smaller HDD (up to 60 hours HD).

Not sure yet what I will do with it - I would consider selling it but also thinking about ditching Sky/MySky and recommissioning the Tivo for series recording of FTA channels.

I assume it's worth bugger all in its current state, unless someone REALLY loves old episodes of 10/7 and Border Patrol - in which case do I have a deal for you!!