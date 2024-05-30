stu28: Behodar: Are they modded? No, they are not modded.

I'm afraid they'll have almost no value if they haven't been modified. As one of the last people modifying and supporting Tivo, I do watch all Trademe listings, and I'm happy to accept donations of working Tivos so that I can help keep Tivo alive for existing owners. Once the RAM chips fail, causing a flashing green LED, a Tivo is pretty much a write-off, so it's good to have a pathway forward for those enthusiasts.