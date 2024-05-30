I have two Tivo's that I no longer need.
Iam thinking about selling them and I am wondering if its worth selling them? or should I drop them off to e-waste? the next time we go up to Auckland.
Are they modded?
Behodar:
Are they modded?
No, they are not modded.
Looks like theres minimal interest on TM when they have been listed for $50-60, only one that sold recently was a modded one with 1TB drive for $100. TO e-waste I would say unless you want to make it $1RES/free and have a buyer pickup.
stu28:
I'm afraid they'll have almost no value if they haven't been modified. As one of the last people modifying and supporting Tivo, I do watch all Trademe listings, and I'm happy to accept donations of working Tivos so that I can help keep Tivo alive for existing owners. Once the RAM chips fail, causing a flashing green LED, a Tivo is pretty much a write-off, so it's good to have a pathway forward for those enthusiasts.
nztim: What can they be used for once modded?
Spong:
Thank You 😊
I will check them out and I will PM you.
@Spong - whereabouts are you located? I have two TiVo sitting somewhere unused and would be happy to donate, but obviously the feasibility of that depends on our relative locations! Ta…
I'm in Mairangi Bay, on the North Shore of Auckland. All details are on my website in my sig here. Thanks.
