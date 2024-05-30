Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums TiVo Are Tivo's worth Selling?
stu28

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#314937 30-May-2024 19:02
I have two Tivo's that I no longer need.

 

Iam thinking about selling them and I am wondering if its worth selling them? or should I drop them off to e-waste? the next time we go up to Auckland.

Behodar
10403 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3242912 30-May-2024 19:25
Are they modded?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
stu28

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242928 30-May-2024 20:17
Behodar:

 

Are they modded?

 

 

 

 

No, they are not modded.

loceff13
1057 posts

Uber Geek


  #3242940 30-May-2024 20:50
Looks like theres minimal interest on TM when they have been listed for $50-60, only one that sold recently was a modded one with 1TB drive for $100. TO e-waste I would say unless you want to make it $1RES/free and have a buyer pickup.



Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3242943 30-May-2024 20:54
stu28:

 

Behodar:

 

Are they modded?

 

 

 

 

No, they are not modded.

 

 

I'm afraid they'll have almost no value if they haven't been modified. As one of the last people modifying and supporting Tivo, I do watch all Trademe listings, and I'm happy to accept donations of working Tivos so that I can help keep Tivo alive for existing owners. Once the RAM chips fail, causing a flashing green LED, a Tivo is pretty much a write-off, so it's good to have a pathway forward for those enthusiasts. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

nztim
3718 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3242947 30-May-2024 21:26
What can they be used for once modded?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

mattwnz
20065 posts

Uber Geek


  #3242952 30-May-2024 21:39
nztim: What can they be used for once modded?


They can be used as a Tivo and download tv listing. Without the mod it can't download any TV listings as tivo turned off their servers

stu28

273 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3242954 30-May-2024 21:43
Spong:

 

I'm afraid they'll have almost no value if they haven't been modified. As one of the last people modifying and supporting Tivo, I do watch all Trademe listings, and I'm happy to accept donations of working Tivos so that I can help keep Tivo alive for existing owners. Once the RAM chips fail, causing a flashing green LED, a Tivo is pretty much a write-off, so it's good to have a pathway forward for those enthusiasts. 

 

 

 

 

Thank You 😊

 

I will check them out and I will PM you.



jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3242955 30-May-2024 21:44
Spong:

stu28:


Behodar:


Are they modded?



 


No, they are not modded.



I'm afraid they'll have almost no value if they haven't been modified. As one of the last people modifying and supporting Tivo, I do watch all Trademe listings, and I'm happy to accept donations of working Tivos so that I can help keep Tivo alive for existing owners. Once the RAM chips fail, causing a flashing green LED, a Tivo is pretty much a write-off, so it's good to have a pathway forward for those enthusiasts. 


@Spong - whereabouts are you located? I have two TiVo sitting somewhere unused and would be happy to donate, but obviously the feasibility of that depends on our relative locations! Ta…

Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3242957 30-May-2024 21:56
jonathan18:
Spong:

 

stu28:

 

 

 

Behodar:

 

 

 

Are they modded?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No, they are not modded.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm afraid they'll have almost no value if they haven't been modified. As one of the last people modifying and supporting Tivo, I do watch all Trademe listings, and I'm happy to accept donations of working Tivos so that I can help keep Tivo alive for existing owners. Once the RAM chips fail, causing a flashing green LED, a Tivo is pretty much a write-off, so it's good to have a pathway forward for those enthusiasts. 

 


@Spong - whereabouts are you located? I have two TiVo sitting somewhere unused and would be happy to donate, but obviously the feasibility of that depends on our relative locations! Ta…

 

I'm in Mairangi Bay, on the North Shore of Auckland. All details are on my website in my sig here. Thanks. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

