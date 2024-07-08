Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Administrator required for the Tivo EPG. Can anyone help?
Spong

#315369 8-Jul-2024 15:55
The clever guy who devised and has maintained the TivoHD EPG replacement since 2017 is no longer able to do this. He no longer has a Tivo to even see when there are issues. He prefers to keep a very low profile and has asked me to find someone who can take over. I'd be only too happy to do this, but I don't have any linux or Python skills. if anyone with an interest in this, and has the skills is able to help, please either PM or email me and I'll pass on your details that I'd urge you to include. 

 

Here are his words:

 

"With the moves I have undertaken recently, I no longer have access to a TiVo, so cannot see any issues let alone fix anything. I did indicate this would occur.

I think it's time to search for a new system administrator for the NZ system, I am happy to position a working system to a linux machine for you or that person, I will clean this up to make it as  supportable as possible.

I think it would be good for you to join the TiVoHD machine for NZ/AU, I am happy to connect you to that to replace me. 

Can you lead the charge on seeing who is around on the forums, as you know I prefer to remain behind the scenes.

 

Requirements ... ideally some basic linux skills with a bit of Python knowledge and an interest in the community." 


 

 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

tonygeekzone
  #3257479 8-Jul-2024 16:11
You have your man here, cerealkiller

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=114&topicid=311284&page_no=2

 
 
 
 

freitasm
  #3257489 8-Jul-2024 16:32
@cerealkiller




Spong

  #3258787 12-Jul-2024 12:15
freitasm: @cerealkiller

 

If only @cerealkiller would respond, or even read the PM I sent him, which shows as still unread... Sadly, I wonder if he's been abducted by aliens? 




Spong

  #3262440 21-Jul-2024 20:56
Just a brief update on the following. We now have a new Tivo NZ admin in the process of getting setup to manage the NZ EPG. If all goes to plan, we'll have EPG data for some or many of the missing channels. Eventually I'll be responsible for the Digital Ocean hosting service costs, and tomorrow will  sending a modified Tivo to Stephen, our new admin so that he can check his processed data before sending it to the server. We also have a couple of additional volunteers that I hope will be able to contribute once this is setup.

 

It's been nearly 7 years since the official Tivo service closed down, and I think we've been very fortunate that it's all gone so smoothly until now. Fingers crossed for another 7 years! 




Wombat1
  #3262515 21-Jul-2024 22:41
Awesome news. At the moment is this just for NZ EPG, or will Stephen also be assisting with the Aus channels? 

Spong

  #3262518 21-Jul-2024 23:08
Wombat1:

 

Awesome news. At the moment is this just for NZ EPG, or will Stephen also be assisting with the Aus channels? 

 

 

I've recently learnt that the Aussie EPG data generation is created by people in Aussie.  I don't know how to contact them yet, but that may change in the future as I'm becoming an owner of that server. The Digital Ocean  hosted mothership/server/emulator is the same one used by NZ and Aussie.

 

Here is what I've learnt from the current NZ Admin. 

 

1. Are the AU and NZ EPGs separate? or maybe its all merged together?

 

 

 

There are two components (1) the generation component - this is putting the data into a "slice" (timeslice) format that the TiVo can understand (2) the mothership emulator, which for the Series 3 (HD) is in digital ocean. For Series 1 it is in Linode.

 

 

 

2. Are the AU EPG(s) suffering from the same problem from missing channels etc as NZ?

 

 

 

The AU slice generation system (which is the bit with the missing data) is not the same as the NZ one. The one in Australia is based on the Series 1 system and adapted. I am aware they have similar challenges as upstream TV providers change things around. The NZ one is different based on Myth and other internet EPG sources. This is the bit I might need to tidy up as we transfer it.

 

 

 

 




Wombat1
  #3262521 21-Jul-2024 23:53
Great thanks for the info Spong 



tonygeekzone
  #3263029 22-Jul-2024 17:22
This is fantastic news, TiVo lives again! Plus I also have an extra unit if it's ever needed for testing purposes, are you accepting donations for the digital ocean hosting service costs?

Spong

  #3263246 22-Jul-2024 23:06
tonygeekzone: This is fantastic news, TiVo lives again! Plus I also have an extra unit if it's ever needed for testing purposes, are you accepting donations for the digital ocean hosting service costs?

 

I won't be asking for donations for the hosting costs at Digital Ocean until we actually see some bills come in and we have something up and running. I believe it's not a lot, and apparently the Aussies are now contributing for the first time since 2017! Up until now it's all been paid for by our retiring NZ admin! 




