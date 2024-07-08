The clever guy who devised and has maintained the TivoHD EPG replacement since 2017 is no longer able to do this. He no longer has a Tivo to even see when there are issues. He prefers to keep a very low profile and has asked me to find someone who can take over. I'd be only too happy to do this, but I don't have any linux or Python skills. if anyone with an interest in this, and has the skills is able to help, please either PM or email me and I'll pass on your details that I'd urge you to include.

Here are his words:

"With the moves I have undertaken recently, I no longer have access to a TiVo, so cannot see any issues let alone fix anything. I did indicate this would occur.



I think it's time to search for a new system administrator for the NZ system, I am happy to position a working system to a linux machine for you or that person, I will clean this up to make it as supportable as possible.



I think it would be good for you to join the TiVoHD machine for NZ/AU, I am happy to connect you to that to replace me.



Can you lead the charge on seeing who is around on the forums, as you know I prefer to remain behind the scenes.

Requirements ... ideally some basic linux skills with a bit of Python knowledge and an interest in the community."





