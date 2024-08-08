Some of you will have noticed that after the recent difficulties we've had, we now have pretty much a full EPG for all channels except PRIME/Sky Open. Great work has been happening behind the scenes and is still in progress. Our new Admin - Stephen @fe31nz will be known to several Geekzone members here, and has a long history running MythTV with the skills required to keep things going at a Linux/Python level.
Please support Stephen. His skills are very much appreciated by the community. Hopefully PRIME/Sky Open will be back too, but no promises.