An update about developments today.

Many of you out there will have noticed a general lack of EPG data today. It looks like Three ran out of data today, and all the other channels were running low. Sorry about that - I had no idea it was running low until @Spong let me know, as I have had my TiVo connected to my local test EPG server, which still had two days of data. And when I had looked at the Digital Ocean server (hd.oztivo.net:8000), I could still see data being uploaded to there, so I thought it was still coming from the old EPG server and everything was all right. But that data was 006:0001*.snow.bnd files, which is for a different lineup. The FreeviewHD lineup has 007:0001*.snow.bnd files for its EPG slices.

On top of that, my new EPG server was also running low. It had only two days of data, when it should always have seven days. It turned out that the little "df" program that is used to encrypt the .bnd EPG slice files in TiVo encryption had stopped working. This file is copied from a TiVo and we do not have the source code for it, so we have to actually run the version compiled for the MIPS CPU on a Tivo S3. To do that, you use qemu to emulate a MIPS processor on your PC's x86 CPU, and qemu was failing to do that properly. It would work sometimes, but depending on the data being encrypted, at other times it would fail. And now it was mostly failing, where it was always working last week. I could not find any easy way to fix qemu and debugging it would likely take way too long, so in the mean time I have done a workaround where the raw EPG slice files are downloaded to my TiVo box and df is run on them there, then the .bnd file is uploaded again to the EPG server VM. I got that working and tested with my local EPG server, and then at 14:46 today I forced a manual upload of today's .bnd files to the Digital Ocean server.

So you should check if your TiVo has downloaded EPG data since 14:46 today:

TiVo button > Read New Messages & Settings > Settings > Network > Connect to the TiVo service now

On that screen at the top left should be your EPG download status, and it should be "Succeeded" and the "Last attempt" time should be since 14:46 today. If not, use the Select button to force a new download to start.

From tomorrow, my EPG server should be automatically uploading the next seven days of EPG slice files, and everything should be back to normal again. At the moment it starts processing the EPG data at 09:30 each morning and at about 10:36 it finishes processing and uploads the data. Exactly when it does the upload will be a bit variable, depending on how much EPG data there is and whether there are any problems with looking up programmes and movies on the Internet that could slow it down.

The EPG data from my EPG server now includes the Sky Open channel, although it is still under the old Prime name. There is some rubbish data for Prime today, but from about 12:00 on Friday it looks to be correct. Three also had some rubbish data for today, but I think we are now past the time when it has good data again.

I am still working on how to update the FreeviewHD lineup to adjust for new and changed channels. Once I work that out, you should see Prime change name to Sky Open, the two Trackside channels (TS1 and TS2) get EPG data, and BaseFM change to Radio Aoterora (RadAot). And the Chinese TV channel will disappear if it has not already done so, as it has stopped transmitting. I am not sure of its old name, but you will likely still have it in your Guide unless you have forced a rescan of the channels through doing another Guided Setup.

In the future, if there are problems, please post messages here in the TiVo forum. I normally will read them in a day or two, but if it is urgent or not suitable for public posting, please do PM me. I will then get an email telling me I have a PM waiting, and will be likely to get to it more rapidly.