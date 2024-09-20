Yesterday my tivo all of a sudden lost signal to just tvnz channel 2, yet all other channels including tvnz channel 7 aka 2+ are fine.



i have tried a reboot, channel rescan, deleted all channels and rescan, yet all channels get found again including channel 2, but I still have no signal message just on that channel.

and problem is on both tuners.

i can still see the picture via tv directly instead so its not a quality issue.

on tivo itself on the channel, signal strength is excellent.

have never had any signal problems in the past at all.