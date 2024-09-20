Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTiVoNo signal message on tvnz channel 2
FlanManNZ

38 posts

Geek


#316153 20-Sep-2024 15:29
Send private message

Yesterday my tivo all of a sudden lost signal to just tvnz channel 2, yet all other channels including tvnz channel 7 aka 2+ are fine.

i have tried a reboot, channel rescan, deleted all channels and rescan, yet all channels get found again including channel 2, but I still have no signal message just on that channel.

 

and problem is on both tuners.

 

i can still see the picture via tv directly instead so its not a quality issue.

 

on tivo itself on the channel, signal strength is excellent.

 

have never had any signal problems in the past at all.

Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3284585 20-Sep-2024 17:15
Send private message

This sounds quite  illogical to me based on your message above. Especially seems unlikely to have both tuners fail on TV2 only.

 

Can you try the following. Goto the Channels settings menu/ Channel List/ and check that TV1 and TV2 share the same frequency (as they usually share the same transponder). The frequency shown will depend on your location in the country (for example the Pinehill/Auckland transponder uses 530.000MHz for TV1 and 2). Do you see 2x listings for TV2? If so, tick the alternative one instead of the one ticked currently and see if that resolves it. I can't quite understand how you can have excellent signal on TV2 but no picture unless your Tivo is connected the wrong transponder. 




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz



FlanManNZ

38 posts

Geek


  #3284597 20-Sep-2024 18:24
Send private message

Yeah, I know it just doesn’t make sense.

 

Yep the frequency is correct for the tvnz channels which is 578 mhz.  And yes the epg guide is still up to date.

 

there is only the one listing in the channel list.


 

 

FlanManNZ

38 posts

Geek


  #3284609 20-Sep-2024 19:29
Send private message

Couple images showing msg and signal strength and sister channel being ok

 

 

 



 

 

 

 



FlanManNZ

38 posts

Geek


  #3285208 22-Sep-2024 19:49
Send private message

Checked again today and seems it fixed itself as now have a picture.

Spong
1005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3285215 22-Sep-2024 20:22
Send private message

Self healing technology in 2009. Maybe Tivo was ahead of it's time? Good to hear.




Tivo upgrades to operate with the new OzTivo EPG, support and service. Over 400 performed here so far. See: www.hillcrest.net.nz

