It's been a while since I've needed to seek advice, having been happily using my Tivo since the resurrection. However... my brother recently decided to give up on his Tivo so I took it off his hands. I hooked it up to the TV and powered it up and all looked OK, so I figured I'd do a reset & clear and keep it as a reserve in case my own machine packs up. It was going through the guided setup and was at the stage of accessing the network when I accidentally dropped the power to it. Now there's no output from it - screen is blank. It's also displaying "Fixed" and "576P" on the front panel. Is there anything that can be done here, or is it now just a paperweight?

Thanks in advance for any advice.