Freeview has a problem with its MHEG5 EPG
#317636 31-Oct-2024 23:52
For the past two days, Freeview has not updated the MHEG5 EPG data that I download and use on my MythTV box and to make the TiVo EPG data.  So there is no new data from that source for the 6th and 7th, as there normally would be.  This will only badly affect the channels that only get their data from the MHEG5 source.  At present I can not see what the end result is on my TiVo as I have managed to stuff up its lineup while testing how to update the lineups.  So please report any channels where the data is missing on the 6th or later when it would ordinarily be there, and I can see if I can find some data from the alternative sources (such as Sky) to fill in in the mean time.

 

I have reported the problem to Freeview via their contact page on freeviewnz.tv, so I would hope that they can fix it tomorrow.  If not, then I may have to look at using the EIT data, which at present I can only download manually.  My TV appears to get its EPG from the EIT data, as it can still see data for the 6th and 7th.  So the EIT data (which is the new official EPG source for FreeviewHD) is unaffected.  But there are still heaps of older TVs and recorders in NZ that will be using the MHEG5 data, so Freeview should want to fix the problem promptly.

 

I need to update my version of tv_grab_dvb_plus that I use to get the Sky OpenTV EPG data - it has an option to get EIT data but it currently does not detect when it has collected all the data and keeps on running.  Until I can fix that, I would probably have to manually download the EIT data using EPG Collector on my Windows 11 PC, and then massage it and use it in place of the missing MHEG5 data.  That is viable in the short term, but a fully automated download using tv_grab_dvb_plus would be much better.

  #3304100 1-Nov-2024 13:56
I've just checked one of my TiVos that updated its EPG at 12pm today and the following channels currently are missing data from 6/11/24 onwards:

 

8: Eden

 

10: Te reo

 

14: Rush

 

19: HGTV  (and all channel numbers beyond 19, e.g 20: AlJaz) 




  #3304230 1-Nov-2024 23:01
Thanks for checking.  I have gone through all the channels and set up a secondary EPG source wherever there was one available.  So if the MHEG5 EPG ever goes away again, there should still be EPG data, although the quality may be a little different.

 

In any case, some time this morning Freeview fixed the MHEG5 EPG.  So after lunch I ran a manual update for the TiVo EPG from that, and as of 14:59 it was uploaded to hd.oztivo.net and everything was back to normal again.  Anyone whose TiVo has downloaded EPG since then will have the full 7 days again, and everyone else should get it tomorrow.  If you are in a hurry, you can force a download.

