Just a question re: OBS software with deinterlacing.

We use YouTube with OBS software to some live streaming. We use a Panasonic camcorder. I've looked at the video resolutions they have AVCHD 1080 50i but they also have MP4 1280x720 25p. On both instances you get blurring of the video and using OBS feature to deinterlace it helps enormously. Question is why do I need to use deinterlace? One format is interlacing 50i and the other was progressive 25p? This blurring motion only appears in OBS. There is no blurring on the Panasonic LCD screen, nor when the file is downloaded into the computer and view on my monitor.

Cheers.