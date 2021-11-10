Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Digital Imaging WETA digital sold for $1.6 billion (US)
wellygary

6718 posts

Uber Geek


#290413 10-Nov-2021 10:42
Obviously more will come out today, but a bit sad to see this go...

 

Although it looks like the VFX staff will be spun out into a new P Jackson company...

 

 

 

Unity has just announced its intent to acquire Weta Digital, the legendary visual effects company co-founded by Peter Jackson, for a massive $1.625 billion.

 

Whether or not you recognize the name, you’ve seen Weta Digital’s work. From Lord of the Rings to Avatar to Shang-Chi, if its the kind of movie where people say “you should really see it in theaters,” there’s a good chance Weta Digital played a huge role in the VFX.

 

Leading into this deal, Weta Digital was both a team of artists creating visual effects and a team of engineers developing many of the tools those artists use. It’s those tools and engineering teams, specifically, that Unity is acquiring; the visual effects artistry team, meanwhile, will be split off into its own new thing.

 

Weta Digital’s 275+ engineers will join Unity. The VFX artists will be spun out into a new entity, “Weta FX”, which Peter Jackson will continue to own the majority of. The two companies expect to continue working together, with Unity noting that it sees Weta FX being one of their “largest customers in the Media and Entertainment space” moving forward.

 

https://techcrunch.com/2021/11/09/unity-is-buying-peter-jacksons-weta-digital-for-over-1-6b/

 

 

vexxxboy
3863 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810324 10-Nov-2021 10:51
i guess Peter Jackson has now passed into Billionaire status.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2810329 10-Nov-2021 10:59
vexxxboy:

 

i guess Peter Jackson has now passed into Billionaire status.

 

 

Yep - a quick look at the Companies Office shows he and Fran Walsh jointly hold about 60% of WD.




elpenguino
2516 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2810331 10-Nov-2021 11:01
Wow - massive payday for PJ and his life of work.

 

Alas, I expect it will go off shore in time.

 

Which is all fine for PJ but would be not so good for ongoing economic benefit.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2810334 10-Nov-2021 11:08
Shares are held jointly so it's not all 'his'. I'm sure they're very happily married but a divorce and asset-split wouldn't exactly ruin him - same as Jeff Bezos recently. And Bill and Melinda.




wellygary

6718 posts

Uber Geek


  #2810346 10-Nov-2021 11:29
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/126943969/peter-jackson-sells-weta-digitals-tech-unit-for-23-billion

 

 

 

Its now clearer that the deal is basically selling the digital "tools" ( and dev staff) they have developed over the past years...

 

the creative Fx part of the business stays with PJ... 

 

 

