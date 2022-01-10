An elderly friend of mine has had his camcorder stolen and he would like to get a new one to play his tapes and output video to a DVD recorder or other capture device (he only wants to grab highlights rather than dumping all the video footage but I'm not sure if that would be easier for him to do before or after capturing). I'm not sure if his camcorder was analogue or digital, his tapes seem to be from 2000 onwards which would be around the boundary of the changeover to the DV codec being used.

I don't have any familiarity with this field, are there models I should be looking out for or avoiding? Price range I should be looking at for decent examples? Thanks for any assistance.