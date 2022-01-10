Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDigital ImagingVideo8 camcorder or other playback options?
rhy7s

492 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293263 10-Jan-2022 10:51
Send private message

An elderly friend of mine has had his camcorder stolen and he would like to get a new one to play his tapes and output video to a DVD recorder or other capture device (he only wants to grab highlights rather than dumping all the video footage but I'm not sure if that would be easier for him to do before or after capturing). I'm not sure if his camcorder was analogue or digital, his tapes seem to be from 2000 onwards which would be around the boundary of the changeover to the DV codec being used.

 

I don't have any familiarity with this field, are there models I should be looking out for or avoiding? Price range I should be looking at for decent examples? Thanks for any assistance.

Create new topic
nedkelly
603 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2846044 10-Jan-2022 12:14
Send private message

You would need to see the exact tapes he has, Video 8, Hi 8, or Digital 8 to make sure you get the right camcorder for him, Mini-DV were a bit nicer as they were all the same format.

 

The most popular full sized 8mm tape cameras you will find are Sony ones on Trademe, models starting CCD-TRV are mainly hi8/Video8 only cameras, its the DCR-TRV cameras that are Digital 8.

 

(Source of knowledge is converting a massive amount of different tapes into digital with my PowerMac G5 for backup)




Apple Certified Support Professional (ACSP) 10.10, MCITP 2008

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
rhy7s

492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2846127 10-Jan-2022 14:29
Send private message

He seems to have a mix of brands labeled as either Video8 or Digital8.

 

This list seems like it could be a good starting point, from here:

 

This is a list of all Sony Digital 8 PAL (UK system) models.
Models marked * will also play old 8mm analogue PAL recordings made in Standard 8, HI8, in both (SP) and (LP) modes. They all have Firewire output & Time Base Correction.

 

Peter

 

DCR-TR7000E *
DCR-TR7100E *
DCR-TR8000E *
DCR-TR8100E *
DCR-TRV110E *
DCR-TRV120E *
DCR-TRV125E *
DCR-TRV130E
DCR-TRV140E
DCR-TRV145E
DCR-TRV147E
DCR-TRV210E *
DCR-TRV230E *
DCR-TRV235E *
DCR-TRV238E *
DCR-TRV239E *
DCR-TRV240E *
DCR-TRV241E *
DCR-TRV245E
DCR-TRV250E
DCR-TRV255E
DCR-TRV265E
DCR-TRV270E
DCR-TRV285E
DCR-TRV310E *
DCR-TRV320E *
DCR-TRV325E *
DCR-TRV330E *
DCR-TRV340E *
DCR-TRV341E *
DCR-TRV345E *
DCR-TRV355E *
DCR-TRV356E *
DCR-TRV410E *
DCR-TRV420E *
DCR-TRV430E *
DCR-TRV460E *
DCR-TRV461E *
DCR-TRV480E *
DCR-TRV510E *
DCR-TRV520E *
DCR-TRV525E *
DCR-TRV530E *
DCR-TRV620E *
DCR-TRV720E *
DCR-TRV725E *
DCR-TRV730E *
DCR-TRV738E *
DCR-TRV740E *
DCR-TRV820E *
DCR-TRV828E *
DCR-TRV830E *

 

Deck only ( No camera )
GV-D200E *
GV-D800E *

wellygary
6667 posts

Uber Geek


  #2846130 10-Jan-2022 14:38
Send private message

rhy7s:

 

He seems to have a mix of brands labeled as either Video8 or Digital8.

 

This list seems like it could be a good starting point, from here:

 

This is a list of all Sony Digital 8 PAL (UK system) models.
Models marked * will also play old 8mm analogue PAL recordings made in Standard 8, HI8, in both (SP) and (LP) modes. They all have Firewire output & Time Base Correction.

 

 

Things like this will be a problem, Much of the equipment capable of playing these tapes will likely have vintage ( no longer supported) connectors, 

 

You best bet is either RCA output and using some form of Video stick to import the footage to a modern PC, or an antique machine with the appropriate ports, which can then dump the resulting files to a USB or network device...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 