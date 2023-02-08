While I enjoy taking photos, I've not yet owned a "real" camera, and always borrowed one when going to events such as car shows etc.

I'm hoping to change that in next few months.... but I'd like some input.

Lets say I have $1500 to spend on my first DSLR - what do I look at ?

I'm not picky on brand, but have used Canon most of the time

Min. 12MP

Spare batteries easily obtainable (prob want 3 in total)

Suitable lens for taking images of moving objects (ie: cars)

Suitable lens for general zooming (if a single lens can offer both lens reqs, great) - not wanting to see the man on the moon ;)

Already have lots of storage, tripods, bag, etc.

A kit like this maybe ? https://www.100percent.co.nz/cameras/1300DTKN/Canon-EOS-1300D-Twin-Lens-Kit.html

I am NOT after the latest and greatest, just something I can get good results with when out on family trips and at the race tracks :)

TIA