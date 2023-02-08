Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDigital ImagingDSLR camera recommendation

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
12342 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#303402 8-Feb-2023 07:52
Send private message quote this post

While I enjoy taking photos, I've not yet owned a "real" camera, and always borrowed one when going to events such as car shows etc.

 

I'm hoping to change that in next few months.... but I'd like some input.

 

Lets say I have $1500 to spend on my first DSLR - what do I look at ?

 

  • I'm not picky on brand, but have used Canon most of the time
  • Min. 12MP
  • Spare batteries easily obtainable (prob want 3 in total)
  • Suitable lens for taking images of moving objects (ie: cars)
  • Suitable lens for general zooming (if a single lens can offer both lens reqs, great) - not wanting to see the man on the moon ;)

Already have lots of storage, tripods, bag, etc. 

 

A kit like this maybe ? https://www.100percent.co.nz/cameras/1300DTKN/Canon-EOS-1300D-Twin-Lens-Kit.html

 

I am NOT after the latest and greatest, just something I can get good results with when out on family trips and at the race tracks :)

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - No longer on Social Media

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!

Create new topic
nzkc
1114 posts

Uber Geek


  #3033211 8-Feb-2023 08:12
Send private message quote this post

If this is something you'll get into (or think you'll get into), save some money on the body and buy better lenses.  Bodies improve over time far more rapidly then lenses.

 

Start with a "kit" where you get the body and a lens (or sometimes a couple of lenses). The lens will be "adequate" to get going. As you advance you'll find the limitations of the lens and want to "upgrade". Maybe thats a longer telephoto lens or a shorter macro lens.

 

IMHO: a better lens > more advanced body.

 

As for "what to buy starting out"... to be honest I've no idea whats out there these days :) Sorry! But if you look at Canon or Nikon you'll be sweet. You will pay a price premium, however, buying lenses or getting things serviced will be far easier.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
jonathan18
6483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3033215 8-Feb-2023 08:43
Send private message quote this post

Just checking if you’re totally wedded to the SLR format, or if you’ve considered a micro 4/3rds or other format camera like a Sony Alpha?

With the same benefits of being able to swap lenses, full manual control and decent image quality, they are also signficantly more compact and lighter than an SLR - with a standard lens one of these is really not much larger than a moderately sized point-and-shoot.

nitro
478 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3033223 8-Feb-2023 09:04
Send private message quote this post

there's a lot of advantages in going brand new, especially this being your first time to dive into serious photography gear. the 1300D certainly is no slouch! however, if you've decided to go on the dslr route (rather than mirrorless), there's a lot of them available on trademe and even fb marketplace as people move to mirrorless.

 

with $1500, shopping used, i'd consider a body up to $600 and the rest on a good lens.

 

obviously, there are risks with these things, e.g. warranty... and you might not be confident enough with some things that you might have to deal with when buying used, like having to clean the sensor. i've bought 2 different systems off tm just to try them - a nikon 1 (to try mirrorless and it's video capabilities), and a D600 to try full frame. i had to clean the sensor of both cameras, but i got the opportunity to try them first-hand, at a decent cost. i still have both and use them today, while i scrounge around for pennies towards full-frame mirrorless.

 

still want new? for the same outlay, i'd get this one instead - canon-eos-200d-mark-ii.

 

 



Handsomedan
5299 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3033225 8-Feb-2023 09:07
Send private message quote this post

I got a Canon 1300D as my first DSLR. I got the same kit as what you have linked. 

 

Whilst it was capable of taking good photos, I wasn't. I used it for a few years, but the sheer volume of settings etc was just not for me. 

 

I've gone back to a bridge camera and gifted the DSLR to my son. 

 

My son actually really enjoys using it and has now started looking at more expensive lenses to play with for street photography. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

wellygary
7016 posts

Uber Geek


  #3033228 8-Feb-2023 09:12
Send private message quote this post

Just be aware of the terms you use...

 

Strictly "DSLR" is a digital camera with an optical viewfinder, the light image is reflected by the mirror which then moves  out of the way when the photo is taken,, ( this results in the shutter sound you hear) 

 

Most of the big camera companies are now limiting or ending development of further DSLR cameras, and moving to "mirrorless" which replaces optical viewfinders with digital screens, 

 

https://expertphotography.com/are-dslrs-dead/

 

Now the lenses and fitting will likely stay the same and allow a path to replace a DSLR with a mirrorless body in the future while retaining the lenses you have...

 

if you are going to a camera shop its just useful to be aware that both DSLR and mirrorless bodies look pretty much the same and do the same thing, but are called different things...

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 