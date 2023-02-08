While I enjoy taking photos, I've not yet owned a "real" camera, and always borrowed one when going to events such as car shows etc.
I'm hoping to change that in next few months.... but I'd like some input.
Lets say I have $1500 to spend on my first DSLR - what do I look at ?
- I'm not picky on brand, but have used Canon most of the time
- Min. 12MP
- Spare batteries easily obtainable (prob want 3 in total)
- Suitable lens for taking images of moving objects (ie: cars)
- Suitable lens for general zooming (if a single lens can offer both lens reqs, great) - not wanting to see the man on the moon ;)
Already have lots of storage, tripods, bag, etc.
A kit like this maybe ? https://www.100percent.co.nz/cameras/1300DTKN/Canon-EOS-1300D-Twin-Lens-Kit.html
I am NOT after the latest and greatest, just something I can get good results with when out on family trips and at the race tracks :)
TIA