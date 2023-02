I have digitised a lot of colour and some black&white prints with the scanner function of my multi-function printer (a Brother MFD-J5320DW as it happens), using the software bundled with the MFD and the 'Microsoft Photos' that ships with Windows-10.

You will note that this is all 'free' (as in beer, not liberty) software.

I have scanned at 300x300 and 600x600 resolution, and decided that there didn't seem to be a lot of advantage in the higher resolution - this may be a deficiency in the actual scanner.

The results aren't perfect, but they're a lot better than looking sadly at smoke / water / heat damaged photos, knowing that they're gone for ever.

I suspect you could do better, maybe even a lot better, with a high-end scanner and professional level software, but "you fight with the army you have, not the one you'd like to have" ;)

Good luck!