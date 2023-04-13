I'm at loggerheads with Hewlett Packard. They don't accept my complaint and I think their excuse is a cop-out. But who

is right ? I welcome others opinion.

After buying their Scanjet Pro 2600 f1 entry level scanner (and this is not an el cheapo) I ran into a problem.

The first .bmp image I scanned was loaded into Paint Shop Pro 7 which went straight to error with This is not a valid BMP/DIB/RLE file.

So I tried it in Photoshop and its fine.

I contacted HP support to ask why they'd changed the .bmp file format, and first got a speal about a Windows update causing it. After getting past this the problem became my

PSP7 is too old. I agree its old, but its also the app I want to use. And (after some more testing) find its quite happy with .bmp files from Brother and Epson scanners. And previous models of HP scanners.

So my conclusion is the 2600 f1 is at fault for making a 'different' or non-compatible .bmp file. HP say the 2600 f1 is ok and the problem is PSP7. So who's right?

As a workaround I can load it into something like Photoshop, save it, and that file is then ok in PSP7. I have to do this with every scan

otherwise how can I know anyone I give it to will have the 'right' app to use it?

Shouldn't all .bmp files adhere to the same specification or format? This my main gripe, and it's a poor show, imo, when HP blame PSP7 when it s their product/file that's at fault.