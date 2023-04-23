I'm keen to get into shooting and editing content for my YouTube channel. I've done a small number of short low talent videos already which I'm generally ashamed of (lol) however they have been good practice and in the last few weeks I've bought some neat kit which should dramatically improve the quality of content I create - gimbal, proper external microphones (wireless DJI) plus I have the obligatory tripods, lights, a decent drone and a selection of phone & action cameras. I have a few hobbies for which I'll likely be making videos - my Hilux restoration, my racecar project, my 90's HSV Senator, my fishing/boating adventures, travel and mucking about with the dog. I'm not looking to make money or become an influencer, just share knowledge and have some fun with it.

However what I don't have is a laptop powerful enough to perform the editing task, so I'm keen to hear from any other Geekzoners who may already be doing a similar sort of thing.

I am looking to start using DaVinci Resolve, mostly because I have a friend who is a professional editor in the US film industry, and he says almost every film studio uses it, and even the free version is very good. It's been great getting his input and suggestions but I am trying not to bug him with too many questions.

This is what I know: "To build a powerful DaVinci Resolve workstation, your machine will need at least a four-core processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a graphics card with 4 GB of VRAM. You also need macOS 11 or Windows 10 or later with the latest drivers installed . Your storage requirements vary depending on your project, but probably a minimum of 512GB SSD storage but external drives can solve for anything more than that".

My friend says while Mac is the gold standard for video editing, a Windows machine will be equally as good for anyone but a Hollywood professional - I don't believe I am quite at that level yet 🤣.

A Macbook (M2) with the specs outlined above retails at just over $3k and while it would be great, I am not sure I can justify spending that much for something that will only be used for editing. That and I haven't used a Mac since the mid '90's.

There are a couple of cheaper options I have been looking at:

This HP gaming laptop which looks to have the right sort of specs but only has a standard HD screen for $1500 (with a bonus $300 Harvey Norman gift card). This Asus Vivobook Pro laptop with similar sort of specs but with a larger 4k OLED screen which specifically targets content creators, for $2300.

I figure that if I am going to be shooting 4k video, then I should at least get something with a 4k screen to do proper colour grading, or would I perhaps be better to get the cheaper HP laptop and then get a decent sized 4K monitor. It's pretty unlikely I'd ever be editing anywhere other than at home and if anything having two screens would be handy.

Anyway, keen to hear from any other Geekzoners with some experience in setting up for video editing, or anyone with an opinion on machine options.