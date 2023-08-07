Hi everyone,

I'm in Pentax land still but it's getting near the time to upgrade and I'm considering options.



Don't want to leave what I'm comfortable with, butt at the same time I'm aware of new technology options that would be extremely helpful if they actually perform as advertised.

Eye AF is probably the main feature I'm interested in, as I spend way too long calibrating lenses to ensure they focus where I point them.

Far too many shots are back focussed, even on static shots like portraits, and the opportunity to move to mirrorless where the AF can actually read the image and adjust is mighty appealing.

Anyhow, enough of the back story!

Could those with other brands please help with confirmation of which way zoom lenses rotate to zoom in or pull back please?

It seems trivial but I've got years of muscle memory around this that I found using a Canon very frustrating.

On a typical Pentax zoom lens, Viewed from the back - holding camera in right hand and looking through the viewfinder, the left hand zooms as follows:



Zoom IN: Clockwise - fingers move left to right over the top of the lens.

Zoom OUT: Anticlockwise - Thumb passes under the body from left to right.





Hope that make sense?! 😂





Do Sony / Nikon / Olympus / Fuji etc zoom the same way?



Each brand will fall into one of two camps here, just wondering which way each has gone with.

I believe it's Canon and Olympus that are opposite to what I know with Pentax.





Thanks in advance! 👍



