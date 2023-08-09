potscrubber

I know cable is always better but this is a legit need for a wireless 1080P HDMI link.

I've had a really good look at the locally available options, it's a bit of a minefield of the unknown. Not sure whether to go home theatre or low end production. Budget is sub 1K. Would prefer to buy from a local supplier than going Amazon etc.

Situation is a small gallery / event space. They want to be able to connect laptop HDMI wirelessly from anywhere in the room to a 1080P ceiling mounted projector. Distance is never more than 10M, and only obstructions are maybe a few bodies closer to the laptop/TX.



Was wondering if anyone could recommend something they've found to just work reliably and is still available in NZ.

Thanks for any intel!