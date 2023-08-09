Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Digital Imaging
potscrubber

#306638 9-Aug-2023 14:03
I know cable is always better but this is a legit need for a wireless 1080P HDMI link.

 

I've had a really good look at the locally available options, it's a bit of a minefield of the unknown. Not sure whether to go home theatre or low end production.  Budget is sub 1K.  Would prefer to buy from a local supplier than going Amazon etc.

 

Situation is a small gallery / event space. They want to be able to connect laptop HDMI wirelessly from anywhere in the room to a 1080P ceiling mounted projector. Distance is never more than 10M, and only obstructions are maybe a few bodies closer to the laptop/TX.

Was wondering if anyone could recommend something they've found to just work reliably and is still available in NZ.

 

Thanks for any intel!

toejam316
  #3113736 9-Aug-2023 14:43
5.8GHz HDMI 1080p Wireless AV Sender | Jaycar Electronics New Zealand

 

Looks like Jaycar has a pretty suitable device? I wouldn't risk anything foreign due to RF compliance risks, and you can test it and return it to Jaycar if it isn't suitable.




potscrubber

  #3113738 9-Aug-2023 14:58
Hmph.  Thanks!  How did I miss that?  Every time I landed on Jaycar their product was discontinued in this category. 

 

Will happily look at anything else based on personal experiences anyone has had.

 

Thx again.

 

 

