I don't want to buy a Gopro 7+ (I have 5 3+ Blacks I am happy with).

But I do want to be able to stream one of them to twitch occasionally. I can get the M3u8 ambarella stream from the camera and it plays fine in VLC on PC. Is anyone aware of an app or process for android that will take the M3u8 input and rebroadcast that out to twitch?

Failing that - what's the cheapest action cam that will stream to twitch through a hotspotting phone?

Cheers - Neil G