I received a thermal transfer printer in the mail today. Chinese deal, so no bundled software. I have wanted one for a long time to replace my direct thermal printer (Brother with proprietary labels), and I finally had an excuse :)

I've successfully used it to print single labels on rolls, using the Seagull Scientific print drivers. In that case, I just created a PDF document of the correct size and sent it to the printer. Easy.

I assumed I would be able to find some simple free (or cheap) label printing software that could print multiple labels on multi-column label rolls, but I've not had much success finding anything other than label makers that can print multiple labels on Avery sheets.

Does anyone have any recommendations?