Hi all,

As many of you know, prices for the X100V have gone crazy in recent months and it's been pretty hard to get hold of one of these things even if you've got the money. While the camera is certainly enticing and definitely worth the normal price, I just can't justify the inflated numbers that this camera and even older models on the used market are going for. However, I was recently browsing through some camera stores as I do and was surprised to see that two retailers claim to have it in stock as of October 2:

Rubbermonkey: https://www.rubbermonkey.co.nz/Fujifilm-X100V-Digital-Camera-Black-with-23mm-f-2-Lens

Progear: https://www.progear.co.nz/cameras/premium-digital-compacts-1-fujifilm-x100v-black/27518

Naturally this got me excited, but I'm also skeptical given how rare this camera has become. Does anyone know if the camera is actually in stock, or if it's just an error on the part of the retailer where nobody has bothered to change the listing yet? I've also noticed that only the black version is available on both websites while the silver is not, which might add credibility.