Hard to precisely answer, because there's a bunch of forks of Stable Diffusion with different requirements/strengths, different use cases for said forks and also in general it's one of those "the more money you throw at it the better it's going to be" kinda things. People have gotten all sorts of configs "working" with various forks of Stable Diffusion but that doesn't mean it works well.

SDXL for instance says you really need a minimum of 32gb of RAM and a 12gb GPU, but it's very YMMV.

I'd say with 16gb of RAM and a 3060 12gb you will be able to get some form of it working. If you just want to tinker it's probably fine, if you're thinking of some sort of commercial/production use for it probably go much bigger.