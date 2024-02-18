Has anyone found a reasonably cost-effective service for either:

scanning kids' art

destructive scanning of kids' school workbooks

For the art, my current plan is just taking photos which I could theoretically tune/crop/improve later.

For destructive book scanning, in the US I've seen services like 1dollarscan which are quite cost effective (apart from the cost of mailing your materials to the US) -- haven't found similar here, so am beginning to email some of the more business-oriented print/scan shops to see what they offer.

Thanks